Texas Woman's University is getting ready for commencement. Pioneer graduation ceremony is definitely more compact than what the Mean Green have planned across town, but locals should expect to see thousands weaving their way through Denton to the TWU campus.
Like the University of North Texas, TWU commencement starts Friday, May 12, but the last Pioneers to accept their degrees and shake administrators' hands will cross the stage Saturday, May 13, at Kitty Magee Arena in Pioneer Hall. (UNT's ceremonies run through that Sunday.)
Traffic will be heavy on University Drive, and locals can expect long lines of cars on Bell Avenue from Eagle Drive to University Drive. Traffic will be heavy at 8 a.m., noon and 3:30 p.m on both May 12 and 13.
If you're looking for a motel or hotel room, you might already find accommodations booked up. And nearby restaurants, like the Greenhouse Restaurant and the already-snug Juicy Pig will probably have longer wait times. Expect downtown restaurants and bars to be doing brisk business, whether you're looking for a tasty pizza, tender steak or towering burger.
And should you be on autopilot on a routine walk, jog or bike ride within blocks of either college campus, you'll see lots of students decked out in regalia posing for pictures at landmark murals and beloved spots around town.
