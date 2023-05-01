Pioneer pride at graduation
Texas Woman's University graduates move their tassels during a commencement ceremony at Kitty Magee Arena in December 2021. 

 DRC file photo

Texas Woman's University is getting ready for commencement. Pioneer graduation ceremony is definitely more compact than what the Mean Green have planned across town, but locals should expect to see thousands weaving their way through Denton to the TWU campus.

Like the University of North Texas, TWU commencement starts Friday, May 12, but the last Pioneers to accept their degrees and shake administrators' hands will cross the stage Saturday, May 13, at Kitty Magee Arena in Pioneer Hall. (UNT's ceremonies run through that Sunday.) 

 

