Prospective undergraduate students can visit and learn more about Texas Woman's University during Pioneer Preview Day.
The open house event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Attendees can also enter to win $1,000 toward fall 2020 or spring 2021 tuition.
At the event, there will be a student life and services fair, a panel forum with students and faculty about academics and information sessions on topics such as financial aid and commuter services. There will also be an optional campus tour.
Check-in for the event will start at 8 a.m. in Margo Jones Performance Hall on campus. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/34o3AtX.