Texas Woman's University campus
Buy Now

The Texas Woman's University campus.

 DRC file photo

Prospective undergraduate students can visit and learn more about Texas Woman's University during Pioneer Preview Day.

The open house event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Attendees can also enter to win $1,000 toward fall 2020 or spring 2021 tuition.

At the event, there will be a student life and services fair, a panel forum with students and faculty about academics and information sessions on topics such as financial aid and commuter services. There will also be an optional campus tour.

Check-in for the event will start at 8 a.m. in Margo Jones Performance Hall on campus. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/34o3AtX.

Recommended for you