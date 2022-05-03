Professor Phyllis Bridges, who had served Texas Woman’s University for 50 years in a number of roles, died on April 26 following several months of health problems.
Bridges wore many hats at TWU. She was a longtime English professor. She was an administrator. She was a historian of the university itself and an award-winning faculty member.
“Dr. B worked and led from the heart,” said Kimberly Johnson, TWU’s director of Special Collections and University Archives, in an obituary prepared by the university.
“She was more than a teacher, she was an advocate, champion and cheerleader for all our students,” Johnson said. “While her heart shone bright in the classroom, it was her lasting relationships with her students enduring long after graduation that brought a twinkle to her eyes.”
Chancellor Carine Feyten said Bridges’ work at the university shaped the university itself, in addition to the young minds she taught.
“Bridges was a force at Texas Woman’s from the moment she stepped foot on campus in 1972,” Feyten said in the university’s obituary.
Born and raised in Amarillo, Bridges earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English at West Texas State University. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a doctorate in English. She began her career as a teacher at Amarillo public schools and landed her first collegiate position as an English instructor at Texas Tech in 1967.
After moving to teach at TWU in 1972, Bridges fell in love with the university and the Denton community. Over the years, Bridges continued bringing both esteem and historic materials to the university.
Just months before a draft opinion by the Supreme Court was leaked to Politico signaling it will likely vote to overturn Roe v. Wade this year, Bridges played a key role in bringing the Sarah Weddington Collection to TWU. Weddington, who successfully argued the landmark Roe v. Wade case before the U.S. Supreme Court, was a former legislator and lecturer at Texas Woman’s. Bridges and Weddington were childhood friends and later colleagues at the university.
Bridges developed a reputation for enthusiastically mentoring scores of graduate students and delighted in guiding them to degree completion, helping them find jobs and encouraging them as they advanced through their careers, her colleagues recalled. Additionally, she helped establish several scholarships benefiting students.
Bridges served the university outside of the classroom, too. She served as the provost, as a graduate dean and interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. She also worked as executive assistant to then-President Mary Evelyn Blagg Huey.
In 2010, Bridges was named a Cornaro professor, which recognizes excellence in teaching and is TWU’s highest award for senior faculty members. Bridges authored countless scholarly articles, was an officer of the Texas Folklore Society, and was a two-time gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Council for the Humanities.
The Southwest American Culture Association recognized her in 2001 by establishing the Phyllis Bridges Award in Biography, which is presented to a graduate student who prepares the top biography.
Bridges helped found two TWU lecture series, which brought notable authors to the university, and she wrote two books, Marking a Trail: The Quest Continues, celebrating the university’s centennial in 2001, and a follow-up, Marking New Trails: An Informal History of the Texas Woman’s University, in 2014. The university has recognized Bridges as an honorary alumna and with a Bronze Medal for meritorious service to Texas Woman’s.
Among Bridges’ most revered achievements was the integral role she had as chair of the planning committee that established the Blagg-Huey Library, which opened in 1986, Johnson said. That same year, Bridges was one of several key TWU leaders who successfully testified against a legislative proposal to merge Texas Woman’s with the University of North Texas.
“Dr. B’s life was dedicated to service,” Johnson said. “TWU could ask for no greater supporter. She was a role model to many and a mentor to even more. We will not soon forget all she did, and I am confident we will carry on her work.”