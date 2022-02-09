Enrollment dipped from where it was a year ago for Texas Woman’s University, but the Denton campus still saw its second highest spring numbers, according to the latest campus census.
On the 12th day of the spring 2022 semester, TWU saw 12,643 students, down from 12,897 in the spring 2021.
“Looking at the 13th class day, TWU is following the same enrollment pattern as the fall,” said Monica Mendez-Grant, vice president of student life. “We had our second highest enrollment in the fall, and that’s going to be true for spring as well. It was higher than we saw pre-COVID.”
Undergraduates make up the biggest share of students at TWU, with 8,403 students in spring classes. Of the undergraduates, there were more seniors enrolled. Of 4,240 graduate students, 3,662 are pursuing master’s degrees.
“We have growth with our new, first-time-in-college students, and some growth in dual-credit students,” Mendez-Grant said.
Dual-credit students are taking college courses while attending high school.
“Our continuing [student] numbers are relatively stable,” Mendez-Grant said. “Numbers are up for readmits — that’s people who stepped out of school and are returning to complete their degrees. Where we are down is the number of new undergraduates, but our number of graduate students is growing.”
Mendez-Grant said TWU shares some national trends in enrollment. Fewer students are seeking a master of business administration degree now, and right now, the university is seeing a dip in the number of students pursuing library science degrees.
“That’s in our school of [education], so there have been some challenges,” she said. “We’re seeing something similar with nurse practitioners. Obviously, that field is seeing challenges, too.”
As usual, the vast majority of Pioneers are attending classes in Denton. The Dallas campus saw 1,234 students enrolled in courses, with the Houston campus opening its doors (and online portals) to 1,260. The Dallas and Houston campuses largely focus on health sciences.
