Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday appointed Dr. Crystal Wright and reappointed Janelle Shepard to the Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents.
Wright will replace Regent Carlos Gallardo, and both appointments await Texas Senate approval and would expire on Feb. 1, 2027.
Shepard, Gallardo and Teresa Doggett all had terms that officially expired on Feb. 1, 2021, according to the TWU website.
Matt Flores, a TWU spokesperson, said Abbott hadn’t announced Doggett’s replacement by Thursday afternoon.
Wright is a Houston physician and associate professor of anesthesiology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
She is also president-elect of the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists and committee chair for the Harris County Medical Society, among other achievements.
Shepard recently retired from Texas Health Resources after more than four decades in the health care industry.
— Staff report