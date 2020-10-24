Texas Woman’s University hosted a virtual Pioneer Preview Day for prospective and incoming students Saturday as the university adapts its admissions and recruiting process to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by TWU Assistant Director of Admissions Arissa Gaytan, the virtual info session offered potential students insight into the application process, college life and the various programs and services the university offers. Recorded videos from Gaytan and other admissions staff were shown on those topics, as well as a virtual campus tour explaining the functions of the main buildings on campus.
The preview also included a 30-minute live question-and-answer session hosted by three TWU students, members of the Pioneer Ambassadors, who assist in enrollment efforts. Several virtual attendees asked questions about the application process and what to expect from college life, and one was chosen at random as the recipient of a $1,000 award to be put toward tuition and fees for the fall 2021 semester.
TWU Director of Admissions Nikki Young said the preview day is an example of the university’s efforts to take recruiting online. With the pandemic, in-person tours are still offered, but for smaller groups than in a typical year due to social distancing protocols. Tours are now grouped by family, she said, and the university has lost the ability to accommodate larger, organized groups, such as when high schools would bring their students to the campus.
The university has hosted various virtual events since the outbreak began. Increased reliance on online resources for recruiting allows potential students to stay up-to-date safely, although Young said having them experience the campus in-person is typically a very important part of the process.
“We try to encourage our visitors to come to campus as that’s usually a strong selling point,” Young said. “You can learn on a website or talk to a counselor, but when you go and experience it for yourself, you can envision yourself there.”
College admissions have been hit hard during the pandemic, as Young said Texas has seen roughly a 35% reduction in applications statewide. However, there has been an uptick in interest from potential graduate students, which she said has stemmed from a decrease in available jobs.
“It’s a struggle we’re all trying to adapt to,” Young said. “I feel like we’re experts now when it comes to the virtual platform and the different technology we’re able to use going through this. Hopefully, in the near future, we’ll be able to go back to doing things that are more personalized, but I don’t want to lose the ability to still offer it virtually.”