By the end of the first half of their fiscal year, advancement officials at Texas Woman’s University had commitments for nearly $6.5 million for the TWU Foundation. The giving nudges the foundation’s assets to about $110 million.
One of the secrets to bringing in new donations? Have students make the fundraising calls.
When Kimberly Russell, vice president for university advancement, delivered the news to the TWU Board of Regents on Thursday, those gathered for the meeting in Hubbard Hall broke out in applause.
“I’m very excited about this new trend,” Russell said after her presentation.
The formidable number came in new gifts and commitments from 1,826 donors who made 2,292 gifts to the university, which recently became an official university system with ambitious developments in health science education, especially.
The number might pale in the shadow of behemoth campaigns at Texas’ biggest public universities — Texas A&M University brought in an eye-popping $4.25 billion in a nine-year haul that shattered Texas records for collegiate giving. But Russell and the TWU regents were enthusiastic about the philanthropic bump, which brought in the most money the university has made in the past five years.
“The first half of fiscal year ’22 is the best year we have had in the last five years in terms of the total dollars raised,” Russell said, to more whoops and cheers. “So that’s exciting.”
The university’s fiscal year starts Sept. 1 and ends Aug. 31.
Russell reported a dip in gifts in 2020 and 2021, which she attributed to the advancement office’s decision to pull back on phone banking to alumni and other donors during the pandemic and its reorganization of new efforts to stimulate enrollment and giving.
Like other universities, TWU advancement officials contracted fundraising to a company. In 2018, advancement officials started a partnership with the Iowa-based enrollment and fundraising management firm Ruffalo Noel Levitz. The firm’s employees launched a phone-a-thon to raise money using its own employees, and TWU saw results.
“However, subsequent semesters resulted in declining performance, really, over time from that offsite model,” Russell told regents.
During the pandemic, the advancement office hired student employees and organized a call center on campus. Russell said the decision is meant to bring both enrollment and fundraising efforts back home to campus. Enrollment has increased, with TWU seeing another record in spring numbers, and Russell was pleased with fundraising as well.
“We are encouraged and excited to report that the first half of fiscal year ’22 set a new record for dollars raised and number of friends and alumni who participated in the effort,” Russell said. “And currently, we have 32 TWU undergraduate and graduate students who are employed by the call center that is housed here on campus. So, really excited about the results. We know that the spring semester is already doing well and surpassing what we have seen before in spring semesters.”
TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten said bringing the call center back to campus is a retention strategy.
“If students have employment on campus, we know from research that’s something helping retain them,” Feyten said.
Regents who’d received fundraising calls themselves said they enjoyed talking to TWU students.
“For some alums, you can’t come to campus,” one regent said. “We’re busy. To get a call at 6 p.m. and give our credit card to swipe? It’s easy. … I love talking to the students — asking how they’re doing, how they’re liking their first year. The girl I talked to said she loves TWU, and if she needs to go home, she can go home.”