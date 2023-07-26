Texas Woman’s University
Buy Now

Texas Woman’s University

 DRC file photo

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new appointment to the Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents. Ellen Amirkhan will join the board for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2027.

Additionally, Gov. Abbott reappointed Bernadette Carrasco Coleman, Jill Jester, and Kathleen Wu for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2029.

0
0
0
0
0