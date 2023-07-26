On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new appointment to the Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents. Ellen Amirkhan will join the board for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2027.
Additionally, Gov. Abbott reappointed Bernadette Carrasco Coleman, Jill Jester, and Kathleen Wu for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2029.
Coleman of Denton is an occupational therapist for the Denton County Special Education Cooperative. She is vice chairman of New Horizons Ariel Club of Denton and a member of the Texas Occupational Therapy Association and TWU’s Pioneer Club.
Jester of Denton is an attorney and president of Minor & Jester, P.C. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Real Estate, Probate & Trust Law Section; a member of the Denton County Bar Association and chair of its Real Estate, Probate & Trust Law Section; a member of the Texas Association of Bank Counsel; and a fellow of the College of the State Bar of Texas. She is a member and former chair of the Denton Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Denton Economic Development Partnership Board, Denton Chief of Police Advisory Board and KERA Denton Committee.
Wu of Dallas is the immediate past chair of the TWU Board of Regents. Wu is a real estate finance attorney with a nationwide clientele and is a partner at the international law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP.
New appointee, Amirkhan of Dallas is president of Oriental Rug Cleaning Co. She is a founding member and instructor for the Association of Rug Care Specialists, member of the International Society of Appraisers; former president of the ISA North Texas Chapter; and former president and board member of the Association of Specialists in Cleaning and Restoration.
