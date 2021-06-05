Five Denton High School graduates can apply to receive up to $100,000 in scholarships to cover tuition and fees at Texas Woman’s University.
TWU’s Regent Vice Chair Stacie Dieb McDavid and her husband, David McDavid, will gift the Dieb-McDavid Scholarship program to five Denton High graduates who plan to enroll at TWU in the fall 2021 semester. Stacie Dieb McDavid is an alumna of TWU and Denton High, and the couple may continue the scholarship program in future years.
The scholarship is estimated at $20,000 per year, or about $100,000 in tuition and fees over four years.
Denton High graduates who are interested in applying for the scholarship must meet certain requirements before applying. Applicants must apply and qualify for financial aid through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, have a 3.0 GPA or higher, graduate in the top half of their class and demonstrate financial need.
Eligible Denton High graduates will be automatically considered for the scholarship during the admissions process.
Scholarship recipients will also have access to a scholarship manager at TWU who will help the students with academic support services, provide access to study skills training and monitor academic progress through graduation.
Recipients must maintain consecutive full-time enrollment, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, complete at least two-thirds of their enrolled classes each semester and attend scholarship program activities to continue to receive scholarship aid.