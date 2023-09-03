On Friday, a new law went into effect tying Texas community college funding to outcomes. G. Brent Wallace, the chancellor of North Central Texas College, said the shift is a good change that will urge college leaders to center students in their spending decisions.
House Bill 8, which went into effect at the start of September, codifies an innovative funding model for Texas community colleges. Now, colleges will get their funding based on outcomes, meaning that the more two-year degrees and certificates they award, the more state funding they stand to secure each year.
Wallace said the previous model was an allotment given for the number of students who showed up for class the previous two years.
“It was ‘here’s your money for two years,’ and it was based off contact hours,” Wallace said. “Contact hours are butts in seats. It was [based on] the students who sit in a class in the presence of a faculty member.”
Wallace said the previous funding formula weighted some disciplines with greater value. For instance, nursing courses had a higher “per contact hour” rate than a history course.
“And then you got your state appropriations from how many hours they sat there,” he said. “That’s gone away. It’s totally eliminated. We are now in a [a model where] 99 or 98% of our funding is based on success — completion.”
During the 88th Legislature, Wallace was among the key players in the dialogue between Texas community college leaders, lawmakers and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the state agency that oversees all postsecondary education in the state. He is the chair-elect of the Texas Association of Community Colleges, and he was recently appointed to the coordinating board’s standing advisory committee for Texas community colleges.
Colleges have several “buckets” for the new funding. If a student transfers to a university to pursue a bachelor’s degree after beginning studies at a community college, that transfer counts as a completion — but only if the student transfers into one of Texas’ seven public university systems: the University of Texas, Texas A&M University, Texas State University, University of Houston, University of North Texas, Texas Tech University or Texas Woman’s University.
If an NCTC Lion gets an associate’s degree and heads off to get a bachelor’s degree in Oklahoma, NCTC won’t get funding for it.
Another bucket for funding is technical education, Wallace said.
“Previously, you could not earn multiple certificates in a year and be funded for it,” Wallace said. “If you said, ‘OK, I got my cosmetology license, but I want to get an instructor license as well so that I could do something bigger,’ then we’d say, ‘OK, that’s fine. You earned them both within an academic year,’ but we only get credit [from the state] for one. Now we get credit based on whatever it is, and when it is.”
Another incentive for community colleges is to grant more certificates to students going into fields where there is a high demand for workers, such as health sciences. Texas and the rest of the country need certified nurses, and certified nurses who can get more education.
“I chaired the formula advisory committee this last year, and we were the ones that determined what was on the high-demand occupation list for the state,” Wallace said.
But he said the committee built in leniency for regional colleges to respond to the labor market, which can change quickly.
“We got a little leery of the fact that states were determining what is high demand,” Wallace said. “What if we’re sitting in Denton, and Peterbilt comes to me and goes, ‘We need 200 people to do this thing overnight’? That’s local high demand. There is flexibility now to do that. We’re not sure how we’re going to do that in the future because the formula advisory committee is being eliminated for community colleges under this law.”
The remaining bucket for funding could fill if community colleges enroll more Texas high school students in dual-credit programs, where students get college and high school credit by taking courses at community colleges. In Texas, high school students can enroll in dual-credit programs as freshmen and continue gaining dual credit through their senior year. When high school students enroll in a community college course, they pay tuition. Now, colleges will get a state allotment.
“Now we are going to be given additional funds for any time a student finishes 15 hours of dual credit,” Wallace said. “We never received any kind of incentive for the work we do there.”
Previously, NCTC charged $130 per credit hour for Denton County students in dual-credit programs. Under the new funding model, Wallace said the college will reduce the rate to $55 a credit hour. High school students on the free and reduced-lunch program can enroll in dual credit for no cost, because HB 8 includes “FAST money,” or funding from the law’s Financial Aid for Swift Transfer subsidy.
Wallace said that more state funding means community colleges can keep tuition rates — which are often much lower than university rates — affordable for longer. Community colleges deal with the same financial inflation and market forces as any industry, but Wallace said community colleges are often the only way students in low-income families can even entertain getting higher education.
Under the new law, Wallace said lawmakers can simply look at outcomes: Did the community college grant more certificates, more two-year degrees and get more high school students in their classes for dual credit? If they did, colleges will ask for more money.
Wallace said the recent legislative session was refreshingly amicable. Lawmakers in Texas want the economy to grow, and they want to close the gaps in health care and trade skills. It didn’t hurt that lawmakers spent the last session crossing swords with four-year colleges that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said are advancing a leftist agenda that isn’t good for the economy. While Patrick and conservative state legislators banned diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs from Texas universities, state lawmakers took a much more affable stance toward community colleges.
“I’m incredibly grateful to our legislators and to Gov. Abbott for their commitment to advancing higher education in our great state,” said Fred Farias, chair of the Higher Education Coordinating Board, when Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 8 into law. “Texas’ economic competitiveness depends on an educated workforce, and our community colleges serve a critical role in giving more Texans the opportunity to earn credentials of value.”
Wallace said the NCTC board has been positive about the law.
“I would argue that this is the is life-changing legislation for community college, in a good way,” he said. “The state put $680 million more money into our formula. They’re recognizing our work in technical and workforce education. They’re recognizing the importance of community colleges and getting a workforce ready for Texas’ future. They’re recognizing our work in areas that haven’t been recognized.”
