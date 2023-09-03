On Friday, a new law went into effect tying Texas community college funding to outcomes. G. Brent Wallace, the chancellor of North Central Texas College, said the shift is a good change that will urge college leaders to center students in their spending decisions.

House Bill 8, which went into effect at the start of September, codifies an innovative funding model for Texas community colleges. Now, colleges will get their funding based on outcomes, meaning that the more two-year degrees and certificates they award, the more state funding they stand to secure each year.

