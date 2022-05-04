Thanks to a grant for more than $2 million, North Central Texas College is expanding its facilities with a new facility in the Alliance area that will offering training for workers in industries most affected economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community college recently earned a Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Education grant for $2.375 million. The money will allow NCTC to provide high-demand programs related to electrical, industrial mechatronics, automation and robotics. The grant will also allow NCTC to expand its health vocations offerings.
The grant was awarded in two contracts. One award of $413,000 was granted directly to NCTC specifically for health science training for certified medical assistants, medical administrative assistants and medical office technology — a newly developed credit program for the college that represents the next level in training for medical billing and coding assistants and medical administrative assistants.
The second part of the grant is a $1.96 million award for a consortium with Western Texas College. The consortium will focus on training in high-demand engineering technology programs, including mechatronics, supply chain logistics, robotics and electrical skills. Western Texas College will focus its training on petroleum engineering.
The facility won't be a full campus. Financial assistance is available for all programs for eligible students.