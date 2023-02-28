North Central Texas College just picked up the highest national honor given to English departments at two-year colleges. 

The community college's English department and its first-year composition program earned the 2023 Diana Hacker Two-Year College Association Award for Outstanding Programs in English. 

Faculty gains help students success

North Central Texas College English faculty members accepted the 2023 Diana Hacker Two-Year College Association Award for Outstanding Programs in English in February, during the TYCA annual conference. Pictured, from left, are Amy Ott, Kristen Weinzapfel and Lisa Smart.

 

0
0
0
0
0