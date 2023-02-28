North Central Texas College English faculty members accepted the 2023 Diana Hacker Two-Year College Association Award for Outstanding Programs in English in February, during the TYCA annual conference. Pictured, from left, are Amy Ott, Kristen Weinzapfel and Lisa Smart.
North Central Texas College just picked up the highest national honor given to English departments at two-year colleges.
The community college's English department and its first-year composition program earned the 2023 Diana Hacker Two-Year College Association Award for Outstanding Programs in English.
The award follows an initiative NCTC launched in 2017, when English faculty joined forces to develop its "Textbook Project." The project was just what it sounds like: a faculty-created textbook, course materials, online resources and on-campus lectures. The project also served to offer faculty professional development.
The faculty's work resulted in an increase in student achievement and success over the past five years.
The Two-Year College Association recognized the NCTC English department at the 2023 conference, hosted last month in Chicago.
— Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.