North Central Texas College will hold a live virtual drag show Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The show, “Sashay 6FT Away," will feature local and out-of-county queens and special guests.
Viewers will be able to watch via a free YouTube link on the NCTC website, as well as digitally tip performers and speakers throughout the show.
The event was put together by the college's Pride Education, Advocacy, and Knowledge Employee Research Group, known as PEAK. The group was formed in April by faculty and staff looking to increase student engagement to aid representation of people who are LGBTQ.