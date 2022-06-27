Organizers of North Central Texas College’s Pride Alliance said school officials pushed a drag show celebrating gay pride off its main campus in Gainesville. The show was originally scheduled for Wednesday, at the end of Pride Month.
Instead of taking the celebratory show to NCTC’s Denton campus, as administrators suggested, Pride Alliance Vice President Clare Cunningham said the student group decided to partner with local drag and burlesque troupe Glitterbomb to instead stage the show at 8 p.m. Thursday at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton.
Cunningham said the NCTC administration informed the group that they’d have to have their Pride Month finale in downtown Denton instead of hosting it on the Gainesville campus, which is the community college’s principal campus. Cunningham, who is bisexual, said she and another group officer followed up with Chancellor G. Brent Wallace in a tense meeting, where Wallace told the group they could move the drag performance to Denton.
Wallace couldn’t be reached for comment because he is out of town through July 10.
“First we met with the vice chancellor [of enrollment management, Melinda Carroll] and we said, ‘Hey, here’s all the safety protocols. ...’ I wrote all of them down, like everything that I thought would be necessary to protect both the students and the performance. I read through every single policy in the board policy book,” Cunningham said.
Carroll responded to a request for an interview with Wallace with a written statement saying that officials can’t curtail a group’s free speech rights, but could enforce the time, date, place and manner of a group’s speech.
“Recently, questions have arisen regarding North Central Texas College student groups and student participation in certain student organizations’ events at NCTC facilities,” Carroll said in a letter addressed to the NCTC community. “The College has authority to enforce reasonable regulations as to the time, place, and manner of speech and its dissemination as long as restrictions do not relate to the content of the expression; however, as a governmental entity and political subdivision of the State of Texas, the College must navigate through these challenging times of political and social disruption by following the advice of its legal counsel.”
The letter doesn’t explicitly mention Pride Alliance. It says the college’s legal counsel advised it to neither curtail a student group’s rights, nor take any action against a student group based on “political, religious, philosophical, ideological, or academic viewpoint expressed by the organization, or any related expressive activities of the organization.”
Cunningham said she and the group’s outgoing president decided to partner with Glitterbomb Denton rather than move the show to the Denton campus. She said Wallace patronized and insulted them during their meeting, including clumsily asking them, “You are both ladies, right?” when the president was wearing a pronoun pin that said “they/them.”
She said she suspects the administration might believe Gainesville is too conservative a community to tolerate a drag show, a presumption the student group is willing to test.
Cunningham said she believes NCTC officials were spooked by protests that erupted earlier this month in Dallas at a family-friendly Pride Month drag show. The event, called “Drag the Kids to Pride,” was met with protesters who accused performers and parents who attended with their children of “grooming.” Grooming refers to the practice of manipulating a victim, often a child, in order to coerce them to submit to sexual abuse. Conservative politicians and social media users have recently used the term both as a blanket description for LGBTQ people and as rhetoric impugning LGBTQ people as pedophiles by nature.
“I definitely think they were worried about something happening on campus that could disrupt our event,” Cunningham said. “I for sure think they were worried that people would come and protest and cause problems. I understand that. But I think they made the decision not to let us hold the event in Gainesville before the events in Dallas. And we still wanted to have the event.
“Yes, it’s a really scary time right now. But we weren’t going to back down because hateful people might show up. We aren’t going anywhere. LGBTQ people aren’t going anywhere. We have as much of a right to be on campus as any other student group. The whole thing was really upsetting.”
Pride Alliance had no conflict with the administration for its earlier Pride Month events, including a double-feature movie night and an open mic event, both at the Denton campus, and a virtual queer activism panel.
The group has been intentional about hosting events on different campuses. They submitted an approval form for the drag show in March. Cunningham said the group learned that the administration decided against a Gainesville performance in April.
Pride Alliance is much smaller than LGBTQ student groups at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, but organizers have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with energy. The group had a booth at PRIDENTON’s flagship pride event, Night OUT on the Square, earlier in June.
“It was a really great event. We passed out pronoun pins and stickers and talked to so many people,” Cunningham said. “We didn’t see anyone there protesting. It was really a beautiful evening.”
Cunningham is finishing her last semester at the community college this summer, and plans to attend TWU and study education, as she hopes to become a public school teacher.
Cunningham said she hopes Pride Alliance will continue to represent LGBTQ students and pave a way for greater acceptance and visibility.
“If this were really about student safety, why would NCTC let the student Bible study group meet after there have been attacks on houses of worship, which has happened in 2005, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022?” she said. “It’s because religious students are already accepted in the community. LGBTQ students don’t have that yet. I think the college owes it to the students to make a space for them.”