FORT WORTH — On Monday night, the first heating, ventilation and air conditioning students filed into the new training center that North Central Texas College has outfitted in southern Denton County, near the Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth.
The training center at NCTC Champions Circle, which opened its first phase in January, was developed to offer training to students who will then serve some of the industries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not a full campus, but a center for students working on certifications in HVAC, industrial mechatronics and plumbing. There are also labs for students pursuing certificates in nursing, electrical technician, cybersecurity and machining.
Darrell Smith, the chair of the NCTC Division of Industrial and Engineering Technology, said the center’s flagship lab, the HVAC lab, is already at capacity with 16 students. The training center will give students a certificate that leads to a job after a one-year program.
Skilled trades are vulnerable in part because of the average age of workers. With most trades workers between the ages of 40 and 60, American industries are bracing for waves of retirements. Twenty years ago, high schools were dropping trade programs. Denton ISD bucked that trend around that same time, opening its advanced technology complex, now known as the LaGrone Academy.
Recently, vocational education has enjoyed a renaissance of respect and interest from Americans, politicians and the business sector. In hotspots like North Texas, with a commercial boom still heating up the market, trades workers are in even more demand for everything from plumbing and electrical work to construction and computer numerical machining.
“There’s been a really big focus on these types of programs,” Smith said. “There is a big focus on the cost of education. And there’s a big focus on that not only from the federal side, you know, providing potential grants to help community colleges, but just the student knowledge level.”
Smith is meeting prospective students who are hungry to work but aren’t sure a bachelor’s degree is right for them. At NCTC, students can take entry-level classes, take exams and evaluations and see opportunities.
“They’re like, ‘Well, I don’t want to pay $30,000 a year for a school,’” Smith said. “And so they can come here, and typically our demographic is someone looking for the one-year certificate. And, you know, they’re done and they go to work.”
Smith said salaries for those certificates aren’t necessarily dazzling, but they open doors into career paths that will have room for growth — especially for students who return for intermediate-level studies in their vocational fields, and even an associate’s degree.
“It’s a little deceiving,” Smith said,”because it starts out around $20 to $22 an hour. And some students are like, ‘Well, that’s not very much money.’ But, typically, the first six months, if they do the work, if they stay with it and they do well, there’s significant raises after that.”
Community college students who earn an associate’s degree can transfer into universities to pursue bachelor’s degrees, too, reducing student debt by transferring in for two years. For plumbing and electrical technician students, the possibility of starting their own business pumps up earning potential, too, though the training center doesn’t have a program for business administration. NCTC does offer a business management program online and in person, however.
The new training center has large labs for HVAC, mechatronics, plumbing, cybersecurity and electronics. There are a few large classrooms, and smaller computer labs that quickly convert to classrooms by lowering computer monitors into the lab tables. A single hallway hosts faculty offices.
The labs are versatile, including 3D printers and laser cutting machines that slice metal, among other technology. The training center also has drones for students who want to learn how to pilot them and are considering a license.
The HVAC lab features smaller air-conditioning compressors, a wall of pipes that demonstrate the conversion of liquid to vapor in cooling, and lots of digital screens for students to use as they watch, experiment and test the technology they hope to be able to service.
There’s just room for 16 students in the new HVAC lab. Students come to the center two days a week, for three hours each class. Some students come on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the others come on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Smith said.
NCTC administrators work to attract students based on the vocational gaps the industry reports and asks community colleges to help close.
“We haven’t really set a formalized target,” Smith said, referring to the number of certificates the center aims to award. “Typically, we want to make sure that we can fill up the classes as much as we can, and if we need to put more classes on the schedule, OK. And then there’s a limitation with the faculty course load and the availability of faculty.
“Everyone who teaches here has industry experience, so that is a consideration. No doubt, though, we want to get people in here. The industry is hungry for these professionals.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.