Just cool it
A new refrigeration system generator at the North Central Texas College HVAC training center will help HVAC students learn how to repair cooling systems. The center opened in January, and the second phase started Monday with the HVAC lab and other programs.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

FORT WORTH — On Monday night, the first heating, ventilation and air conditioning students filed into the new training center that North Central Texas College has outfitted in southern Denton County, near the Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth.

The training center at NCTC Champions Circle, which opened its first phase in January, was developed to offer training to students who will then serve some of the industries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not a full campus, but a center for students working on certifications in HVAC, industrial mechatronics and plumbing. There are also labs for students pursuing certificates in nursing, electrical technician, cybersecurity and machining.

