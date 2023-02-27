230228_drc_news_brnctcleaderimg.jpg

NCTC was named a Leader College by Achieving the DREAM for 2023. Pictured is NCTC’s Beth Wright (third from the left), Melinda Carroll (fourth from left), and Barbara Stanley (fifth from left) on stage being recognized.

 Courtesy photo/NCTC

A national nonprofit has named North Central Texas College a "leader college" after the community college lifted its rate of students completing their programs.

Achieving the DREAM, the nonprofit whose mission is to support community colleges in developing student support, designated NCTC as a leader college. The nonprofit selects leader colleges from those that increase student success. NCTC has increased its rate of fall-to-fall persistence, meaning students continue programs they've enrolled in without dropping out, by 4%. Completion rates, which refer to students completing their programs and achieving certificates, have increased 5%, NCTC officials said.

