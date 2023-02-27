NCTC was named a Leader College by Achieving the DREAM for 2023. Pictured is NCTC’s Beth Wright (third from the left), Melinda Carroll (fourth from left), and Barbara Stanley (fifth from left) on stage being recognized.
A national nonprofit has named North Central Texas College a "leader college" after the community college lifted its rate of students completing their programs.
Achieving the DREAM, the nonprofit whose mission is to support community colleges in developing student support, designated NCTC as a leader college. The nonprofit selects leader colleges from those that increase student success. NCTC has increased its rate of fall-to-fall persistence, meaning students continue programs they've enrolled in without dropping out, by 4%. Completion rates, which refer to students completing their programs and achieving certificates, have increased 5%, NCTC officials said.
"It's an honor to receive the leader college recognition in 2023 by Achieving the DREAM," said NCTC Chancellor Dr. Brent Wallace. "Since becoming an ATD institution in 2018, North Central Texas College has progressively improved student access and success due to the strategies based on ATD's philosophy and frameworks."
Leader colleges demonstrate whole-college reform, an effort that sees more students completing their programs before entering the workforce with a certification or moving on to a four-year college to earn a bachelor's degree. To be recognized, colleges must show that they have prioritized equity and mobility, positioning alumni to build a career or continue their education. The nonprofit's network is made up of more than 300 colleges.
The nonprofit offers colleges in its network expert coaches, groundbreaking programs and a national peer network to help participating schools become catalysts for equitable, antiracist and economically thriving communities.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.