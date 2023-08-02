North Central Texas College’s Denton campus recently unveiled new signage for the college’s spot on Hickory Street, which could often be mistaken as another branch of First State Bank.
Now, the Denton campus is more clearly marked as an NCTC space, and school officials expect it to be a big step in recognition of the college.
In 2018, the NCTC location was opened to offer limited programming with the support of First State Bank and branded as the Exchange. Central to both the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, the NCTC Denton campus became known as a resource for students to quickly earn transferable credits.
“We called it the Exchange, a place for students to easily exchange the credits they needed from institution to institution, as well as a home for the exchange of ideas and community,” a press release from NCTC said Wednesday.
Since then, the location has expanded programming to include 16-week courses, more eight-week courses and more program options.
“First State Bank is and always has been an exceedingly generous partner to North Central Texas College,” NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace said. “We look forward to our continued collaboration providing educational opportunities for students.”
Although the signage is more clearly marked to identify an NCTC campus, First State Bank will continue to be the college’s partner in education in Denton. The Denton campus also still features First State Bank branding and an accessible ATM.
