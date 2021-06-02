Students hailing from Argyle to Shady Shores made NCTC’s honors lists for the 2021 spring semester, according to a news release.
The following students made the chancellor’s honors list after achieving a 4.0 GPA while taking at least 12 semester credit hours:
Argyle: Devin Michelle Dourgarian, Eric Joseph Giangiulio, Michelle Elaine Haught, Paula Kay McClurg, Aaron William Newland, Fallon Shea Wilkins
Aubrey: Mona Ruth Lyle, Taylor Delyn Peck, Ashleigh Meghan Quinn, Bay Lyn Thomas
Bartonville: Daniela Gonzalez
Copper Canyon: Jordan Nicole Shipley
Corinth: Danelle Kimberly Bennett, Jared Murphy Browning, Cameron Christopher Burge, Alexandrea F. DiDonato, Haley Drew Florence, John Jayden Hendrix, Desmond Charles Holmes, Tiffany Delores Mitchell, Itzel Orduna, Mckenna Renee Reinsch, Trevor Austin Rowland, Auden Phillip Wiedemer
Denton: Sarah Ann Adams, Audrey Paige Aden, Vanse Dillard Aguilar, Norah Khalid Almadani, Gaby Elias Antoun, Ashley Brooke Aven, Michelle Anita Barns, Maegan Nicole Baugh, Frantz E. Beauplan, Ryan Daniel Bradetich, Ashlynn E. Burr, Amy Marie Carter, Yu-Lien Cho, Elise Mariyah Clements, Benjamin David Copeland, Maggie Nicole Crockett, Ryan C. Cygan, Armando De La Rosa, Throy Allen Detorio, Matthew Justin Dooley, Retty Alvin Ennis, Laud Essiljoe, Jaycee Jeanette Frayser, Matthew Ryan Gaidar, Brandy Rose Garza, Alissa Michelle Gerik, Libna Gomez, Ashley Elizabeth Henderson, Marshall Erik Holland, Ethan Nicholas Jones, Alexander Juarez, Emma Kay Keith, Khemachart Kheawsang, Nadya Daminique Lee, Austin C. Lilley, Diana Carol Lopes, Lizbeth Lopez, Roman James Lotito, Terence Ngoh Makia, Caleb Geovanni Marroquin, Christopher Molina, Erik Nunez, Chimara Ezinne Okeke, Bryana O. Okere, Titilope Adejare Olayinka, Annie Kay Palasota, Whitney Perry Palasota, Gisselle Paniagua, Taylor Anne Pizzica, Jacob Ryan Plunkett, Paulisha Nicole Printup, Marco Denilson Quintero, Westley Ramsey, Kara Jane Rankin, Edson Antonio Rivera, Braven James Sales, Camden Drake Silva, Addison Lynn Smith, Austin James Sprouse, Patricia Stevens, Rebecca Stiegelmar, Ian Edward Thiele, Logan Michael Todd, Jessica Elizabeth Vidrine, Shavonda Renae Wright, Journie Lynn Younger, Mark Anthony Zuniga
Double Oak: Christian Mark Dieterich, Morgan Riley Peters, Luke Stacey
Hickory Creek: Austin William Kissam
Krum: Dylan Shawn Carnes, Carla Vanessa Gonzalez, Megan Elizabeth Helm, Joshua L. Perry
Lake Dallas: Paula C. Haley, Jamie Ray Rhodes
Lantana: Claire Ann Adams, Nathaniel Steven Griffith, Laura Sujin Johnson, Seth Stockton Mason, Audrey L. Nolte, Cayce Nicole Rodriguez
Oak Point: Britani Elizabeth Diamond, Joseph R. Prikryl
Pilot Point: Cailyn Marie Simonis
Ponder: Kelley René Akins, Briton Lee Nachtigal, Kasha Marie Reed
Providence Village: Tessa Rayne Brown
Sanger: Whitney B. Clay, Brandon Cody Foster, Jennifer Virginia Gonzalez, Yesenia Sofia Gutierrez, Jaxon Christopher Olson, Samuel John Stroud, Jamie Elizabeth Wardrup
Shady Shores: Lesley Jean Steiner, Lauren Judith Villarreal
The following students made the dean’s honors list, which requires a GPA score between 3.5 and 3.99 while taking at least 12 credit hours:
Argyle: Jacob Samuel Giangiulio, David Scott Hainline, Caden Alex Hardy, Mackenzie Marie Hindman, Landon Charles Leboeuf, Ashley Brooke Nazar, William Galbraith Ryser, Melissa Jean Stowe, Jenna Catherine Webb, Christopher Allen Witten
Aubrey: Meredith Elizabeth Bradshaw, Tyson Lee Hardin, Brit An Prescott, Jamie Nicole Reynolds, Natalie Patrice Sims, Mackenzie Joy Spielman, Bethany Nicole Strickland, Amina M. Yussuf
Corinth: Ryan Miles Bassett, Olivia Taylor Boisen, Laniyah Geonnie Braxton, Trace William Carter, Karla Lissette Cervantes, Reagan Elise Ebsen, Brayden Wayne Geis, Holley Jane Grimes, Courtney Elizabeth Heineman, Isabelle Nicole Hill, Kylie Nicole Hughes, Christopher Evan Hyatt, Scott Vincent Kelly, Saul Adam Mata, Paige Elizabeth Murphy, Emily Kay Nevin, Christopher Cody Perry, Dina Elizabeth Persons, Jovanna Yeverina Robles, Kerry Elizabeth Wehring, Nevaeh N. Whitney, Saysha Yvonne Williams-Poppert, Callie Faith Wilson, Camryn Paige Wood
Denton: Chanda Anastasia Albrecht, Samuel Mason Allen, William Ryan Anderson, Emma Claire Arnold, Bradley Ryan Avila, Donna Katherine Baker, Kayley Rianna Briggs, Isabella Maria Butterworth, Caileigh Ann Call, Emma Rose Carreon, Carrie Sue Colberg, Alex Don Colvin, Katelyn Michelle Conder, Gwendolyn Lee Conder Hollandsworth, Landon Michael Cooper, Dana Rose Depew, Tabitha Marie Drake, Nicolas Brian Edwards, Courtney Marie Ferguson, Ashley Elizabeth Fowler, Cydney Grace Frayser, Joselyn Anabell Garcia, Melanny Mislang Garcia, Eric Gibbons, Tracy Nicole Gilley, Morgan Virginia Graves, Chelsey Layne Greenlee, Gianina Francesca Grigg, Natasha Hale, Coby Christopher Hastings, Maliq Anjola Hazzan, Takwa Mohamed Hefny, Victoria Bay Hitchcock, Jeri A. Housel, Diamond G. Hughes-Sanchez, Joshua Anthony Johnson, Danielle Marie Korioth, Gerald Katumo Kulemba, Dillon Alexander Laney, Lara Leigh Langvardt, Edgar Arnulfo Lopez, Emily Katherine Loudermilk, Amber Tierre Luke, Clarissa Faun Madl, Meshelle Paula-Estell Mancha, Shyrlei Itzari Martinez, Denise G. Mascardo, Lorrie Shaun-Dale McConnell, Michael Luke Mcdowell, Ashly Suzette Morales, Laura Karina Moynihan, Lynda Chioma Nwaoba, Destiney Rene Pena, Andrea Raquel Rivera Benitez, Miriam J. Ruiz, Mona Im Rusan, John Wesly Schenck, Jori Alexa Schwartz, Naomy Lee Serrano, Jessica Renee Shelley, Kayla Anne Singletary, Ashley Lauren Sudbeck, Emily Aidee Tellez, Dean Alan Thomas, Sara Michal Thrash, Taylor Madison Trimble, Lindsey Nicole Tuskan, Noemi Katalin Varga, Jennifer Wells, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Wheat, Brianna Dorothea Young
Double Oak: Taylor Kay Fedor
Hickory Creek: Brosnon Patrick Buchanan, Drake Jamison Davis, Tristyn Gracie Guevara
Krum: Landry Suzanne Hanson, Tessa Rene Hurst, Molly A. Loggains, Lizeth Saavedra, Caitlyn Nicole Scott, Caitlin Noel Thompson, Christopher Lott Vanatta, Lauren Elizabeth Will
Lake Dallas: Adam Richard Bruckhoff, Erika Chayenne Munoz Nevares, Mark Chris Norman, Dorian Eduardo Padilla, Sarah Michelle Rhodes, Alec Zachary Townsend, Brian Scott Valls, Sarah Rose Wallace
Lantana: Alexander Lee Hopkins, Katherine Lorraine James, Kyle Timothy Mahar, Ethan Gregory Malmquist, Jared Lee Tice
Oak Point: Kelly Lynn Cooper
Pilot Point: Yolanda Elizabeth Benitez, Sammy Bryan Giron, Shelby Anne Malone, Karla Alicia Palomo, Timothy Carter Sparks, David Wesley Vincent, Cristian Jared Zamarron Guerra
Ponder: Elizabeth Ann Barndt, Cayce Rebecca Rich, Ethan Raul Salaices
Providence Village: Casey Kyle Knowles
Sanger: Thaina Cockrell, Grace Amelia-Jean Deckard, Mckenna Ann Fish, Choho Jessica Hughes, Michael Elijah Hydock, Emily Nicole Juarez, Stevey Marae Newman, Zuy Deacon Saenz, Edrei Agustin Salmeron, Jason Tyler Satterfield, Brad L. Tarwater, Arsim Vucetaj, Tyler Hayden Widmer, Ariana Guadalupe Yanez
Shady Shores: Jacey Faith Boles, Charles Stanley Broadway, Amir Reza Rahimi