Brianna Jones
North Central Texas College student Brianna Jones is taking part in the community college’s “soft skills” training program. The program offers insight, scenarios, discussions and writing assignments on communication, conflict resolution and ethical decision-making.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

Over the summer, Denton’s educational leaders got heads nodding when they said their graduates step into the workforce without a certain set of skills that used to be a given when their parents and grandparents were on the job.

The educators on the panel — Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson, Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten, University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk and North Central Texas College President G. Brent Wallace — called them “soft skills.”

