Over the summer, Denton’s educational leaders got heads nodding when they said their graduates step into the workforce without a certain set of skills that used to be a given when their parents and grandparents were on the job.
The educators on the panel — Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson, Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten, University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk and North Central Texas College President G. Brent Wallace — called them “soft skills.”
Local businesses and education leaders gathered for a panel discussion for the Economic Development Partnership in June. Feyten probably put it best when she described an office setting that mystifies Millennials and Gen Z: the office phone system, with its keypad of buttons and features. Most graduates are digital natives, Feyten explained, and young workers get their first jobs having spent their lives without a landline or a touchtone phone.
If no one trains Millennial or Gen Z workers how to handle a corporate phone system, Feyten explained, they might just have to let it ring.
As local business owners nodded, Wallace said NCTC has a soft skills training program that students can opt into.
“We focus on eight of those areas, or soft skills, that really fit in with kind of the development of a student as they’re going through their college experience” said Amy Klohn, the student services director of NCTC Completion and Career Services. “So things like communication, professional communication — that’s probably the No. 1 skill that we we hear employers talk about in general.”
The idea is for students to be studying their chosen area — which can range from core classes for students who intend to finish at a college or university with a four-year degree, to students studying skilled trades and health occupations — and learn how to be a reliable and strong worker.
“So if they’re going to be a welder, we want to make sure that they are an expert in welding, right? But we also want to make sure that, in addition to that, they have some additional professional skills — that sets them apart in their field but helps them to be a good team worker, a good employee,” Klohn said.
The program emerged after the community college performed a comprehensive local needs assessment. NCTC officials went to each of the college’s service areas — Corinth, Denton, Gainesville, Flower Mound, Graham and Bowie, with a training center due to open in the Alliance area soon — and talked to their industry partners and advisory boards.
“We asked a lot of questions — what is NCTC doing well, and what isn’t it doing well. What can we do better? And how could we provide services that you need as an employer,” Klohn said. “And kind of the leading thing that rose to the top from that, from all of those stakeholders, was soft skills, professional skills and employability.”
The feedback was clear. Alumni learn trade skills, but the more nebulous skills that make someone not just a skilled worker but a good employee were lacking.
“They said that it’s not just NCTC students, they’re seeing this globally,” Klohn said. “At entry level, people are coming in, and they may be content experts, but they are lacking in these other skills.”
Those conversations formed the basis of the community college’s Quality Enhancement Plan, a program required for accreditation every 10 years. Colleges like NCTC typically implement enhancement plans for at least five years.
NCTC isn’t a pioneer in developing a soft skills curriculum. The Texas Workforce Commission, a state agency that provides unemployment benefits and job or career development, has researched soft skills. NCTC offers training that is specific to students’ content areas, Klohn said.
Students can tap into the soft skills training through their classes, working through scenarios and completing writing assignments that prompt students to think more deeply about teamwork, leadership, ethics and communication.
NCTC student Brianna Jones, who also works as an administrative assistant at the college, jumped at the chance to study soft skills.
Jones said she first learned about soft skills as a teenager, working at a skating rink snack bar.
“Working at the snack bar, you’re communicating with people coming up to you, and problem solving,” Jones said. “You know, something happens to the food, and you have to make sure that you correct it in the proper manner and things like that. But I had never heard of ethical or non-ethical employability skills.”
Jones said she’s taken advantage of the training program not only to improve her performance as a student employee, but also to prepare to meet recruiters and potential employers. She’s studying web design.
“In our course, I would say we are more focused on the problem solving,” she said. “All the courses have specific employability skills that they focus on. Mine focus mostly on problem solving. However, there were multiple assignments that required us to utilize other employability skills as well. You would basically have problem solving as the base and then that would lead out to different employability skills that you would utilize as well.
“It was really nice because, you know, it’s not just focusing on one thing that can help you in the future. It’s also showing you different ways to handle situations as well.”
Jennifer Miller, the senior human resources manager of Jostens, said the Denton company sees a growing need for each of the eight soft skills that NCTC is teaching its students.
One of them is needed more than any other.
“Communication,” Miller said. “That’s what we really miss the most in the workforce.”
Jostens, which specializes in high school class rings, yearbooks and graduation memorabilia, was part of a business forum NCTC hosted. The soft skills curriculum came up.
“Communication is the top. If employees communicate, it can lead to developing those other skills. We can help them with the problem solving,” Miller said of employees. “So often, though, employees don’t communicate. We can help them with the time management, if we knew what some of the issues are, but they just don’t tell us what those are a lot of the time. So some of the biggest things that we’re seeing is ghosting. They just quit coming in, and you don’t know why.”
Miller said managers often suspect that workers have justifiable reasons for the decisions they make. But if they are too anxious to talk to their boss, they can make decisions that complicate their ability to return to the workplace.
“People will sometimes just disappear without giving any indication that they need some flexibility, and then later they will call back and say, ‘I want my job back.’ What happens is that it was a real, legit situation. We could have absolutely helped them — given them time off or given them resources to help them through, but they just don’t talk to us.”
Miller said workers shouldn’t be afraid to ask for training, equipment or a transfer to a different area of the company, because managers want to retain their workers.
A worker with a solid grip of soft skills is in a position to advance their career.
“Today, if somebody has the time management and the resourcefulness, and the communication, they’re quickly rising to the top of the candidate pool for any kind of leadership positions, just because it’s so lacking in so many,” Miller said.
Jones said soft skills do have a grounding in common sense, but some students haven’t had enough exposure to them.
“It’s possible that there are the first-time-in-college students who have never experienced these type of positions and jobs that require these type of employability skills,” Jones said. “I would think that’s most likely where the disconnect is coming from. I feel like I’m very, very fortunate enough to have exposure to them early on. But even though I have had exposure through my teenage jobs, the trainings here offered even more insight on it. There were a couple of assignments where I reflected on them and I said to myself, ‘Wow, I can definitely improve here in my position. I can definitely find different ways to handle situations as they arise.”