College students are back in Denton, and while COVID-19 restrictions have been eased since last year’s move-in, the pandemic college experience isn’t leaving just yet.
Both the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University have started welcoming back students by the thousands, with UNT’s formal move-in starting Friday and going through Sunday and TWU’s falling on Monday and Tuesday. According to officials from the two universities, TWU is expecting about 1,800 total move-ins this year, with UNT estimating 6,300.
About 200 students have already moved into TWU’s dorms during its early drop-off period, student life communications director Amy Evans said, adding that the 1,827 expectation is an increase over last year. She said the university is emphasizing vaccinations, including offering clinics during move-in.
“We’re encouraging people to wear masks indoors and we ask all residential students to self-screen for COVID symptoms prior to coming to campus,” Evans said. “We hope we can stick to the plan but we remain fluid. If we need to modify, we will. … We’re hoping for a fantastic year.”
At UNT, officials are keeping the same system as last year for its anticipated thousands: 15 families per residential building for every 30 minutes.
“We’ve slowed it down so there won’t be a lot of congestion to get people moved in without issues,” said Daniel Armitage, associate vice president of auxiliary services.
Like TWU, Armitage said UNT is stressing vaccinations, as well as coronavirus testing. The university announced Friday that it is requesting — not mandating — that students, faculty and staff comply with the city of Denton’s mask ordinance. It will also be implementing mandatory testing for students who aren’t vaccinated.
“Everybody’s wanting to be fully back and in order, but everybody also knows the problem is still out there,” Armitage said. “We feel very strongly that a lot of our students have been vaccinated, and we do have anecdotal information that tells us that.”
While this year’s incoming freshman class will have more aspects of college life available than the last crop, the whirlwind of the pandemic’s resurgence and university policies makes for another uniquely challenging year for students and parents alike.
“[UNT] has made it pretty easy,” freshman Zoe Mosby said. “There’s not much to stress about besides COVID, but I think they’ll handle it well.”
Oklahoma City resident Cynthia Northington, helping move in her daughter, Nicole, said she’s glad this school year is going to be in person after a year online — and that UNT hasn’t made the vaccine mandatory, despite her daughter getting it.
“I’m appreciative they didn’t make vaccines required, because it’s a personal choice,” Northington said.
Austin resident Maureen McGinn, on the other hand, said she had concerns about not knowing the vaccination status of her daughter’s roommate, but that she’s confident in the school year overall.
“Of course we wish we weren’t dealing with this, but I feel confident with the way UNT administration is handling it,” McGinn said. “It would be the same if she were at home. Being out in the world, it’s a concern anywhere you are.”