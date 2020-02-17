To kick off the Pollinative Prairie, a four-acre reconstruction at the University of North Texas, the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will be meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Ann Stuart Science Complex, 304 Pioneer Circle at Texas Women’s University.
Free to the public, the meeting will dive into the origin, challenges and successes of the project, allowing discussion and collaboration for the Pollinative Prairie. The meeting will have social time in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. before the start of the meeting.
For UNT students, staff and faculty interested in ecological restoration and sustainable land-use stewardship, the mission of the project is to increase plant and animal biodiversity on campus, Liz Moyer, outreach chair of the Trinity Forks Chapter, said in an email.
Within the four-acre plot, an increase of more than 200 species of native plants, insects, birds, reptiles and fungi have been documented. The Pollinative Prairie is meant to open up volunteer opportunities and provide an educational, outdoor experience for those interested, Moyer said.
— Staff report