The 87th Texas Legislature has approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition revenue bonds for massive new projects at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University campuses in Denton.
Tuition revenue bonds are construction bonds that universities can sell to fund future building projects on their campuses.
The state approved $113.4 million in tuition revenue bonds for UNT, which will build a 167,700-square-foot research building that will serve students and faculty in biological, physical and material research.
The state also approved $100 million in tuition revenue bonds for TWU, which will build a health sciences center on the Denton campus. Kevin Cruser, the TWU director of legislative affairs, said the university initially asked for about $108 million during a board of regents meeting on Friday. He credited state District 64 Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, for advocating for the approval.
TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten told the regents that the approval was a watershed moment for TWU.
"A lot of universities had to cut back the amount they wanted by half," she said. "We asked for $108 million, and we got $100 million. This is amazing."
Feyten added that the state had approved the bonds for only five public universities in Texas. Two of those universities are located in Denton. Her remarks earned applause from the attendees at the regents meeting.
Stucky said he worked on both tuition revenue bond approvals, and that the team put in "hundreds of hours to get those bonds secured" for the schools.
"Without higher education, I wouldn't be in the position I'm in, and my wife is a Texas Woman's masters graduate," Stucky said. "I'm happy the regents at TWU understand how much work we put into that. TWU is not only the biggest woman-focused independent university in Texas, it's the largest in the country — and part of the work we did in the session was to make sure it doesn't get eaten up by another system and keeps its independence."
Stucky said the health sciences center will give more students, most of them women, more chances to earn a degree in much-needed healthcare specialties. Stucky said the center also will offer more opportunity to women who want to earn a degree but face financial constraints.
"It's also going to be something that brings jobs to the area," he said. "I'm just glad to see we were successful in doing good work for the district."
UNT President Neal Smatresk said the bond approval is also a major win for UNT. The money will fund construction of a building that will be state of the art for students and faculty in the university's research division.
“UNT has made tremendous progress in growing its research enterprise in the last decade,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a statement. “For our university to continue this incredible momentum, we must provide a more modern space to accommodate the cutting-edge research taking place at UNT. Adding this new facility will ensure we are able to meet our growing demands so our faculty can continue their research collaborations to help move society forward.”
Smatresk said Friday that there isn't a site selected for the future Science and Technology Research Building, and that the university has a lot to consider before dropping a pin on the campus map for construction.
The research the students and faculty are doing is intended to solve real world problems, Smatresk said. He pointed to the work UNT professor Richard Dixon is doing with students to take a "small plant from China" and turn it into a fuel source.
"Think about flying a jet that is burning plant fuel," Smatresk said. "That's the kind of research we're talking about. The students and faculty are working on research that is meant to solve a problem out there in the real world."
While building plans have yet to be drawn up, he said the building will be a flexible space for students and faculty to work on small and large-scale projects. But the building also will signal to the marketplace that UNT is serious about deepening its standing as a Carnegie-ranked Tier 1 public research university.
"This kind of facility can really attract top-quality faculty," Smatresk said. "We're highly compressed [for physical space] right now. When we increase our space, that means we're better able to attract the faculty we want and need to grow our programs. And we're rapidly rising among our competition."
New buildings can mean more than instruction space. New buildings can give universities more opportunities to connect with their surrounding communities. Cruser said the TWU health sciences center will have a focus on student and faculty, but with implications beyond campus.
“The tuition revenue bond authorization for the health sciences center will definitely have a positive effect on the local economy and improve access to health care in the Denton community," he said. "The center will be focused on training for our allied health care fields such as nursing, physical therapy, and occupational therapy, and provide clinical training to Texas Woman’s students on the Denton campus. There will be a focus on training students to serve in rural health care settings in particular and as a part of that training, clinical health care services will be provided to the community.”
The new building also will contribute to the most recent growth on campus after the Science & Technology Learning Center opened late last year. Cruser said the newest center will play a key role in meeting the fast-growing demand for healthcare workers, a field that was experiencing more demand even before the pandemic.
“Having this facility in Denton County will allow Texas Woman’s to graduate more nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy students, meeting an increasing demand for these health care professionals, who, as we know, are more likely to stay and work in the community where they completed their degrees," he said.