University students spend so much time making sure they’re completing all of their assignments and credits for graduation that they might not consider what they’ll need to know for the actual commencement ceremony, but we're here to help.
From what you're wearing, what to bring and how to get there, here's a quick guide to what your commencement day will look like:
Regalia
Even days before the ceremony, take a moment to ensure you have all the regalia you’ll need. Students aren't permitted to walk the stage without a cap and gown, so this is a must-have.
If the ceremony date is creeping up on you and you don’t have them yet, you can check with your school to see if you can obtain a cap and gown at the last minute:
- UNT students can order theirs through Jostens or Voertman’s off Hickory Street.
- TWU regalia can be ordered online through Herff Jones.
- Other regalia you may want but isn’t required includes stoles, cords and tassels for your cap, which are dependent on your college and university organizations you’re a part of.
- Some ceremonies may have tables where you can purchase regalia you may have forgotten the day-of, but of course it is advised that you have all of these things well in advance.
You can decorate your cap, but use discretion, as you likely will be prohibited from walking if your cap is deemed inappropriate. Have fun but be smart!
Arriving at the ceremony
Arriving at least an hour early is strongly suggested for both UNT and TWU. You’ll need to account for traffic, and if you drive yourself, you may have to park a ways away and have a bit of a walk to get to the ceremony location.
- UNT graduates should park in the west side of Lot 20 and can easily access the west side of Lot 20 by entering the lot from the service road.
- TWU has several lots available for all commencement attendees, a map of which can be found on the TWU website.
- TWU students meet on the second floor of Pioneer Hall.
- UNT grads enter the Coliseum at the west entrance near the building’s electronic sign and will be guided from there.
- UNT’s College of Music grads meet in the IRR in the Murchison Performing Arts Center.
You’ll receive your name card when you check in at your designated arrival location and line up alphabetically according to your last name and college.
PRO TIP: If you happen to have personal necessities, such as a wallet or keys, and don’t have pockets or aren’t able to have someone else hold onto them for you, find a way to have them affixed to you underneath your gown (carabiner, small clear purse, even a shoelace) so you don’t lose them or have to hold them throughout the entire ceremony. You likely won’t be able to simply leave them at your seat as you may not return to the same seat after walking the stage. Otherwise, leave belongings with your guests.
The ceremony
Once it’s time for the ceremony to begin, you’ll be guided everywhere you need to go by university ushers. They’ll lead your lines out to your seats and you’ll stay in these lines throughout the whole ceremony. Once you’re seated, you’ll listen to a few speakers and participate in other commencement traditions until it is time for grads to walk the stage.
Again, this will be led by ushers, and everyone will go in rows. As you approach the stage, there will be someone stationed to take your name card so it can be read by the announcer.
Then, of course, once you’re at the front of the line and your name is called, you will walk across the stage to be handed your diploma cover. TWU grads will pose and have their photo taken onstage with the chancellor, and both UNT and TWU grads will have their photo taken backstage with their diploma cover. All photos will be available to purchase through email after your commencement.
Note that you will not receive your diploma on the day of commencement, but it will get to you in the mail within six weeks of your graduation.
Once everyone has walked the stage and returned to their seats, the commencement will conclude, and graduates will be free to go meet their friends and family.
If all of this seems overwhelming, don’t stress! There will be staff everywhere to guide you where you’re supposed to be from the moment you arrive to the moment you leave, so don’t worry.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.