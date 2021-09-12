UNT monument sign near Hickory and Avenue C
Enrollment grew this year at the University of North Texas, but it dipped slightly at nearby Texas Woman’s University.

Both universities release enrollment data on the 12th day of classes, which fell on Friday for each.

Each school projected enrollment growth of 1-2% earlier this summer. UNT on Friday reported actual growth of 4.2%, but TWU saw a decline of 0.7% from 16,440 this time last year to 16,326.

This school year marks the third in a row when UNT grew amid troubling conditions for higher education enrollment nationwide.

Part of UNT’s growth is due to its largest-ever freshmen class of 5,533 and record growth in graduate students, who now total 9,776.

Despite a slight enrollment decline, TWU boasted its most diverse student body ever at the top of the 2021-22 school year.

Students belonging to racial minority groups make up 57.9% of the Denton campus’s student body, up 0.6 percentage points over the previous year.

Much like UNT, TWU saw graduate enrollment increase this year. Grad students at TWU account for 37% of all students after reported graduate enrollment growth of 4.6%.

Each university’s enrollment is much improved over the 2018-19 school year, which was the most recent school year entirely untouched by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Continued enrollment growth, among various other metrics, keeps universities competitive when the state Legislature considers dolling out government dollars.

Enrollment counts released by each university Friday must be formally certified by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

