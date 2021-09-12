featured Enrollment climbs 4% at UNT, dips slightly at TWU By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com Marshall Reid Author email Sep 12, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now DRC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Enrollment grew this year at the University of North Texas, but it dipped slightly at nearby Texas Woman’s University.Both universities release enrollment data on the 12th day of classes, which fell on Friday for each.Each school projected enrollment growth of 1-2% earlier this summer. UNT on Friday reported actual growth of 4.2%, but TWU saw a decline of 0.7% from 16,440 this time last year to 16,326.This school year marks the third in a row when UNT grew amid troubling conditions for higher education enrollment nationwide.Part of UNT’s growth is due to its largest-ever freshmen class of 5,533 and record growth in graduate students, who now total 9,776.Despite a slight enrollment decline, TWU boasted its most diverse student body ever at the top of the 2021-22 school year.Students belonging to racial minority groups make up 57.9% of the Denton campus’s student body, up 0.6 percentage points over the previous year.Much like UNT, TWU saw graduate enrollment increase this year. Grad students at TWU account for 37% of all students after reported graduate enrollment growth of 4.6%.Each university’s enrollment is much improved over the 2018-19 school year, which was the most recent school year entirely untouched by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Continued enrollment growth, among various other metrics, keeps universities competitive when the state Legislature considers dolling out government dollars.Enrollment counts released by each university Friday must be formally certified by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marshall Reid Author email Follow Marshall Reid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News County judge urges more personal approach to vaccines as hospital capacity issues mount Brett Vito: UNT missed a big opportunity at SMU at a time bolstering realignment resume is critical The Sunday leftovers -- Looking back at the weekend in UNT sports Enrollment climbs 4% at UNT, dips slightly at TWU Five thoughts on UNT's loss to SMU, including the bottom line -- This one hurts for the Mean Green Driver told officers her friends were 'way drunker' than she was after crash Byrd scores a brace, and UNT shuts out ACU TWU soccer