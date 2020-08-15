Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, University of North Texas students began moving into their dorms Friday, with Texas Woman’s University students set to begin moving in on Sunday.
Because of the virus, both universities have had to change their protocols for the move-in period, aiming to space out arrivals for social distancing purposes. Even so, hundreds of families arrived at UNT Saturday, the second day of move-in, to settle students into their rooms.
Daniel Armitage, UNT vice president of auxiliary services, said the weekend has been going according to plan for the university. He said 923 out of an expected 931 students checked in Friday, and that 799 students checked in between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, typically the busiest day of the move-in weekend.
Armitage said UNT has considerably slowed down the flow of students. Last year during the same four-hour period, 1,771 students — nearly 1,000 more — were checked in.
“We’re trying our best to educate, communicate and help people understand we want you to come in slow and steady,” Armitage said. “I think if you went out and searched hard you could find one or two situations that have a twist, but right now, everything is going to plan.”
Armitage said a random sample of students from each dormitory were invited to the health center for coronavirus testing, and as of Saturday afternoon, there were no positive results.
UNT is expecting about 5,800 on-campus residents this semester, compared to 6,800 a year ago.
Amy Evans, director of communications for student life, said TWU is expecting about 1,800 students will be living on campus. Most of them will move in Sunday through Wednesday; about 200 moved in early. Monica Mendez-Grant, vice president for student life, estimated last week that dorms would be 75% full.
Several UNT students and their families said Saturday that they feel the university has handled the circumstances well by communicating and implementing safety policies.
Isabel Martinez helped her niece, freshman Cierra Gomez, move in from Corpus Christi on Saturday. She said freshmen like Gomez had the end of their high school experience cut short and that she wants her first-time college experience to be as close to normal as possible.
“These are the seniors who missed a lot of the traditional parts of graduation,” Martinez said. “I think we’re doing our best to make things as traditional as possible.”
Gomez said she feels safe going through UNT’s move-in system and living on campus. Despite the virus, she’s excited to start college life.
“It’s nerve-wracking but it’s exciting because it’s a new chapter,” Gomez said. “I’m ready to get out there and experience things.”
Not all incoming residents live so far away that living on-campus is necessary. Freshman Eric Mosby lives in Dallas but said he wouldn’t get the college experience he wanted by commuting.
“I wouldn’t feel at home if I commuted every day,” Mosby said. “I’m ready to get something new started.”
UNT students will continue moving in through Tuesday.