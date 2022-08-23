Monkeypox up close

A colorized transmission electron micrograph shows monkeypox particles (purple) found within an infected cell (brown), cultured in a laboratory at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility.

 NIAID

Monkeypox is harder to catch than COVID-19, but public health officials at the end of June urged Texas colleges and universities to prepare for outbreaks. 

As of Tuesday, Denton County Public Health officials listed 26 positive cases reported in the county. The number seems paltry compared with those of COVID-19, which forced students out of labs and classrooms and onto virtual platforms in 2020 and 2021. 

