Monkeypox is harder to catch than COVID-19, but public health officials at the end of June urged Texas colleges and universities to prepare for outbreaks.
As of Tuesday, Denton County Public Health officials listed 26 positive cases reported in the county. The number seems paltry compared with those of COVID-19, which forced students out of labs and classrooms and onto virtual platforms in 2020 and 2021.
The monkeypox virus has primarily affected gay men who are sexually active with multiple or anonymous partners. But students live in close quarters — on campus and off — are vulnerable to the virus, which spreads through close or intimate contact. Classes at North Central Texas College began Monday, with students at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University starting classes on Aug. 29. UNT opened its residence halls over the weekend, and TWU welcomes students to dorms Tuesday and Wednesday.
As students unpack their belongings into dorm rooms, monkeypox becomes a bigger risk.
“College and university [students require] a very specific kind of messaging and those messages need to be prepared now so they can be reaching those students before they return to school,” Rebecca Fischer, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Texas A&M University, said recently. “When school comes back, we need to be ready to roll out messaging if something happens on campus.”
Monkeypox isn’t usually fatal, and most cases will resolve on their own within a few weeks, but health officials say symptoms are serious and painful.
The virus is transmitted during close physical contact with someone who has the virus, including contact with objects contaminated from contact with an infected person.
Symptoms typically appear from seven to 14 days from infection, but some people have symptoms five to 21 days after infection.
Local college officials said they are working to prepare students and school health services for a possible outbreak.
“The UNT Health and Wellness Center is working closely with Denton County Public Health to monitor monkeypox in our community and will continue relying on their expertise and guidance for this and any other public health issues,” UNT spokesperson Trista Moxley said.
Earlier this month, NCTC spokesperson Elizabeth Abu said the college was preparing protocols and messaging about the virus for its students.
Tanisha Freeman, director of operations for TWU Health Services, said the university has been preparing messaging for incoming students as well as creating protocols for risk reduction. Officials will follow pandemic protocols for disinfecting high-touch areas of campus, and as students have begun to arrive — some student-athletes have already moved in — health services is assuring students, their family as well as faculty and staff that they are monitoring monkeypox infection rates.
Freeman’s staff is closely monitoring the public health data and guidelines to determine what changes they might need to make.
“Right now, we’re pretty much following the same protocols we’ve had in place for COVID,” Freeman said. “Much of that hasn’t changed, within reason, of what we’re permitted to do within the state of Texas. We’re not requiring masks or anything like that. And that’s not a requirement for monkeypox anyway.”
Freeman said health services is monitoring places where skin-to-skin contact is more likely, such as residence halls and athletic facilities.
“We’ve taken the initiative on our own to just kind of identify those areas, and just more closely monitor those areas,” Freeman said. “And those will be our kind of our first line of defense.”
Right now, Denton County Public Health recommends that anyone who develops a fever and a rash to see their health care provider and get tested if their provider recommends it. Officials suggest that anyone who develops a fever and a rash avoid large gatherings, sex or intimate contact until they have consulted a health care provider.
Vaccines are available on a limited basis through the county health department. Currently, vaccines are available to:
- People with known contact with an individual who has tested positive for monkeypox within the previous 14 days.
- A man who has sex with men and has had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the previous 14 days.
- People who had a sexual partner in the previous 14 days who was showing symptoms of monkeypox at time of intimate contact, such as a rash or sores.
- People with a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea or early syphilis within the previous 12 months.
- People who are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.
Earlier this month, Freeman said TWU hadn’t been receiving questions about monkeypox from the university community.
“I’m not hearing anything from students at this point,” she said. “I think, for the most part, most folks are just so focused on getting moved in and getting those last few days of their vacation and getting set up for the fall semester. So we haven’t heard much at this time. But we’re preparing.”