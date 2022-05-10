A University of North Texas graduate celebrates after receiving his diploma during the College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism ceremony on Dec. 10, 2021. Commencement ceremonies continue through this weekend at both UNT and TWU.
Loved ones capture memories of graduates with their diplomas during graduation ceremony at Kitty Magee Arena on Dec. 10. Commencement ceremonies returned to indoor venues after COVID-19 pushed large-scale events outdoors.
A graduate smiles when they take their seat during graduation ceremony at Kitty Magee Arena on Dec. 10, 2021. TWU undergraduates returned to Kitty Magee Arena in Pioneer Hall after COVID-19 pushed commencements outdoors. Students got their undergraduate degrees from the College of Nursing, and graduate students got advanced degrees from the College of Business.
Make way for the mortarboards and gridlock. Commencement is this weekend at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University.
That means both the roadways and restaurants near the schools will be hopping. It also means that drivers who are on or near campus should pay extra attention for pedestrians.
For those driving near the UNT Coliseum, at 601 N. Texas Blvd., expect delays from 7 to 7:45 a.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Drivers who need to be on campus (or drive across it) during those times should be warned: North Texas Boulevard between Highland Street and the Gateway Center will be under construction, and may be intermittently closed to vehicles during commencement events for pedestrians' safety.
Maple Street traffic will be slow as well, as commencement attendees will be using the street to access special-needs parking and to drop off passengers with special needs.
Additional roads may be closed intermittently to alleviate heavy traffic flow around the Coliseum.