Citizen scientists might have been collecting professional quality data for years, according to findings by University of North Texas researchers.
By comparing data collected by volunteers with those collected by professionals, UNT scientists concluded volunteer data were perfectly viable in some contexts.
Four UNT researchers working alongside a Texas A&M colleague compared data collected by Texas Stream Team volunteers with those collected by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a state agency.
Researchers published their work in the Public Library of Science journal PLOS ONE.
Data were in agreement in roughly 91% of cases when each group collected their samples from the same Denton waterways.
While the research, published earlier this year, does not conclusively determine volunteer data collection is on par with professionals, it indicates a nationwide trend is possible.
"This consistent level of agreement between volunteers and professionals provides strong evidence that volunteer data can hold up to the most rigorous uses and suggests that a similar pattern could be found at other scales, possibly nationwide," authors wrote.
Researchers pointed out one group of Denton volunteers surveyed had been taking water samples together for more than a decade, which could mean they submit higher quality data than the typical volunteer.
The authors claim data from volunteer organizations often go unused because of a perceived lack of quality.