A group of University of North Texas faculty members have wanted to address disparities among North Texans seeking help for substance abuse recovery.
Now that the UNT College of Health and Public Service's Department of Social Work earned a three-year grant for $1.9 million from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, it will launch a program ro train community health workers to serve Dallas-Fort Worth residents in recovery for substance use disorders.
Dhru Mukherjee, an associate professor in the UNT social work department, received the grant. He'll collaborate with Rachita Sharma, a professor in the UNT Department of Rehabilitation & Health Services, and Chandra Carey, a professor and co-founder of the UNT Center for Racial and Ethnic Equity in Health and Society.
Together, the faculty, their departments and center, will launch a much-needed curriculum and training to develop the community health worker workforce.
Mukherjee said the grant is a big sum, but he and his colleagues are facing an enormous problem: the sprawling opioid epidemic claiming American lives and topping the list of culprits responsible for declining life expectancy in the United States.
The opioid epidemic is exacerbated by a tectonic political move in 1981, when President Ronald Reagan led the effort to repeal most of the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980. The MHSA provided grants to community-based mental health centers. Reagan's repeal thrust mental health treatment back into state legislatures.
Texas ranks last in mental health spending. Across the country, Black and Hispanic Americans have less access to behavioral health treatment. For people with less access to treatment, recovery is harder and presents obstacles in finding jobs and much-needed support in recovery.
Mukherjee said the grant puts UNT social work, rehabilitation and health equity leaders in the position to bring more trained workers to Dallas-Fort Worth residents who want to recover from addiction.
"We are in the business of creating a workforce and training a workforce that are behavioral health, trauma-informed [workers]," Mukherjee said. "I feel like there is no money that is enough, considering the needs in our community, and the needs for competent behavioral health professionals dealing with such a rapidly diversifying Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex."
But the faculty will stretch every penny with an eye toward serving as many people in North Texas communities as possible as long as possible.
Their initiative does this in two ways. The first is a new state-recognized certificate and federally-recognized apprenticeship program for community health workers. The second is a pathway for community health workers who don't have credentials, but who have been in treatment and recovery themselves, to work toward a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor credential without having to earn a degree.
"This grant, I like it very much because this grant reaches out to the non-student population of our community," Mukherjee said. "There are so many behavioral health workers in our community who have done the journey of recovery from a person in addition to a person in recovery.
"Yet many of them don't have the wherewithal and the funding to go for a four-year college. But people who need behavioral health benefit greatly from community health workers."
Sharma said the needs are enormous, but the grant is a cause for optimism.
"I would say even though that $2 million doesn't come close to filling the pot as far as need goes, it has the potential to make a very significant impact in the field by upskilling these community health workers to provide almost like this collaborative web of support for individuals from communities where they don't have access to services," she said.
"Or they have to wait several months before they can get an appointment with a licensed individual."
Sharma said Texas is in a dire position in mental health services. She said Texas ranks at the very bottom in terms of access to mental health care, and has some of the most adults with mental health needs.
"This program has the potential to really work with the existing community health workers," she said. "And, hopefully, in the future they'll consider becoming licensed professionals who can then provide a higher level of care for the client. So I think while it doesn't come close to filling the pot, it certainly has the potential to make a very big impact."
Mukherjee said he and Carey train master's-level students in trauma-informed care, and those students are equipped to go on to treat patients in a formal rehabilitation profession.
The program will also develop the paraprofessional workforce, made up of people with lived experience in recovery, who can serve people who need rehabilitation services in their communities.
"Initially I wanted to have a workforce to have this program kind of lead to Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor training," he said.
But the requirements for that would exceed the grant funding.
"We decided to make sure that we are providing and creating an infrastructure at UNT on an online platform so our community members and undergraduate students can do a self-paced, educational program in 160 hours worth of lectures, as well as experiential work, like doing some internship at an agency, and then get a nice certification for community health workers," Mukherjee said.
Carey said one of the benefits of the grant and the new program is how much it offers for ethnic minorities who want to be in recovery. Having minority community health workers is critical in Dallas-Fort Worth.
"Employment is a really critical part of the recovery process," Carey said, referring to both the community health workers and people taking their first step into (or back into) recovery. "Individuals in minoritized communities have said they would prefer to speak to someone in their community about their experiences and their needs. You're helping the workforce that these clients truly need."
Carey said the biggest challenge for UNT in turning the grant into crucial, community based services, is sustainability.
"This is a $1.9 million grant that's allowing us to move all of these programs, and all of this education and training forward," Carey said. "But not every institution, not every community, will have this level of funding. ... So, as we work for getting the community health worker certified, making sure they have a path for that certification.
"We're educating individuals and arming them with the training and knowledge and interprofessional education that they need to move forward. I guess the hope is that it will become sustainable in that space. That the community workers will still be there."
