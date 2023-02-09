UNT

University of North Texas  (Gary Payne/UNT Photo)

 Gary Payne

A group of University of North Texas faculty members have wanted to address disparities among North Texans seeking help for substance abuse recovery. 

Now that the UNT College of Health and Public Service's Department of Social Work earned a three-year grant for $1.9 million from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, it will launch a program ro train community health workers to serve Dallas-Fort Worth residents in recovery for substance use disorders. 

Standing in the crisis.jpg
People raise glow sticks into the air during North Texas Overdose Awareness Day, to commemorate and reflect upon the lives lost to and impacted by drug overdose, on Saturday evening, Aug. 31, 2019, on the lawn of the Courthouse on the Square.

