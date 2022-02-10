Football legend Herschel Walker didn’t utter a syllable about his Republican senatorial bid to represent his native Georgia at the Kuehne Speaker series on Thursday.
Instead, the Heisman Trophy winner and former Dallas Cowboy enthralled the ballroom at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West with his life story, which has been formed by Christianity, his mother and his love for the country. And, of course, football (which Walker said he doesn’t watch).
No one can accuse Walker of misreading his audience.
The speaker series brings luminaries in a breadth of fields — law, politics, the military, media and industry — to a swanky Dallas-Fort Worth hotel ballroom for lunch and fundraising. Named for its founder and longtime donor Ernie Kuehne, the event raises scholarship money for students getting degrees in the G. Brint Ryan College of Business. The series is one of the university’s biggest donor-funded scholarship programs.
During the lunch, University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk interviewed Kuehne Scholarship winner and UNT senior Camryn Yoder, and then announced that everyone attending had an opportunity to be a friend of the university.
“There are about 600 people in this room,” Smatresk said. “If everyone here gave $50, we could fund a whole new scholarship.”
Then Smatresk shared a surprise: Kuehne had promised to match each donation that came in Thursday. A QR code was projected on the large video screens flanking the stage, and later, Julie Anderson, president of the Kuehne Speaker Series board, said the crowd had “stressed the bandwidth” at the hotel. No matter, though, because the code was printed on the 13th page of the event’s program.
Mean Green donors alternately applauded and laughed when Walker took the stage to tell his story of adversity and triumph. Peppering his speech with pop culture references (a story about finding a Christian message in Rocky V, and redemption in Tommy Gunn’s failure had the audience in stitches), Walker recalled his life as a boy-turned-man who was always fighting God’s plan.
Most roads start and end with Walker’s mother and her iron Christian armor. Walker described his mother as a devout woman who hosts dinner parties and insists her guests share one negative thing in their life, one positive thing in their life, and then share a song on their hearts. And she kept after her son to listen to God as he considers every decision, he said.
That wasn’t easy.
He was a “big-boned” boy with a stutter who reformed himself through exercise and reading books to a mirror.
He wanted to join the marines, not play football. It was a coin toss that decided between tours of duty and battle on the gridiron.
Then he wanted to play anywhere but the University of Georgia. A series of coin tosses decided on the Bulldogs.
As a rising football player. Walker said he didn’t think about his team as much as he could have. He’d decided to leave school and join the marines when he sustained an injury that’s description caused a shudder to ripple through the ballroom.
“I fell and I broke my thumb,” Walker said. “The bones broke and came through the skin. I grabbed them and tried to push them back in.”
Walker described watching an emergency room doctor numb his hand and repair the broken bones with materials and a drill Walker was sure came from a hardware store, then returning to the program. Once he started watching his teammates working from the bench, putting hours in during the smothering Georgia heat, Walker said he was convicted.
“I realized this is my family,” Walker said.
His work on the college ball field lead Walker to a career he wouldn’t have thought possible as a child who endured bullying and insecurity. He left Georgia having helped the program capture the 1980 national football title. He started his career for the New Jersey Generals, then joined the Dallas Cowboys. He cut his contract negotiation teeth in a surprise trade to the Minnesota Vikings. He played in Philadelphia, New York and then came back to Dallas. During his football career, he held a world record in the 60-yard dash and competed in the 1992 Winter Olympics in the U.S. two-man bobsled team.
Walker didn’t just lean into the physical conditioning required to become a top-tier NFL player. He resolved to shore up his mental health.
“Because I was bullied, I realized I also had a mental problem. I was diagnosed with something called D.I.D.” he said.
When he was told he had Dissociative Identity Disorder, Walker was shocked.
“The first thing I thought was ‘Sybil,’ because I’d seen that movie, well I wasn’t no durn Sybil, acting crazy as anything,” Walker said.
But the doctor who diagnosed him asked hm about his emotional life, and how he coped with pain.
“I said ‘I haven’t cried since that Logan beat me up,’” Walker said, referring to the school bully who “woke me up” and put Walker on the road to self-improvement. “I started looking back over my life. Got all my wisdom taken out on nothing. I broke those bones in my finger and I tried to put it right. My first game against Notre Dame I dislocated my shoulder... they told me I couldn’t play no more... because my shoulder was totally out of place... I lay down on the sideline and crack my shoulder back in place, cuz I don’t have any pain.”
Walker decided on his own to go into a hospital to heal. At first, he thought he didn’t belong in a group of “crazy” people. The day he was going to leave, he met a woman who was going through what he was experiencing. The two eventually married, and Walker built two businesses — one in food service, the other in draperies.
He never made it into the military, but Walker visits a base each month with the Patriot Support Program to meet servicemen and women, hear their stories and share his experiences in behavioral health. For Walker, the U.S. Military is an avatar of the country’s exceptional possibilities.
“This is the best country in the world,” he said.
He credits his success to America’s enterprising idealism. His chicken business is now the largest minority-owned chicken company.
“This is the only country where that’s possible,” he said. “My mama told me that you give a man a job, you give him self worth.”
He said his drapery business extends the same opportunity for self-determination to the women it employs.
His businesses are his legacy for the next generation, Walker said.
“The song I sing today is ‘Joy is mine, joy is mine, joy today is mine. I told Satan get ye behind, joy today is mine,’” Walker said, singing. “I tell you, I’m feeling pretty good, and I’m doing pretty good. God is good, and I thank you all.”
The audience responded with a standing ovation.