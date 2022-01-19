Students at five Denton-area schools are under lockdown this morning while police investigate threats they say are unsubstantiated.
Denton, Ryan and Guyer high schools first went under lockdown just before 10 a.m. Calhoun Middle School and Newton Rayzor Elementary School also went on lockdown because of the school's proximity to Denton High.
Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, said she didn't have specifics about the threats Wednesday morning, but as of 11 a.m. she said police were searching the schools.
An email sent to Denton ISD parents and guardians said the police department got an anonymous call of a threat to two high school campuses.
"Students and staff are currently safe in class," the email states. "We are asking parent to refrain from coming to campus at this time."
Sargent Derek Bradford told parents at Ryan High School that there several schools across the state had received threats Wednesday morning, according to a video posted on Facebook.
"This individual has been putting stuff on Snapchat on schools across the United States, mostly here in Texas, and that's what we're operating under," Bradford said. "To be safe we're having a systematic search of the school, room to room, closet to closet, bathroom to bathroom to make sure there's not a threat in here that's going to harm our kids."
Bradford told parents they would be allowed to check out their children once the sweep was complete, but pickups would happen "systematically" with one or two families entering the school at a time.
Unconfirmed reports of what sounded like gunshots from students inside Denton High School and Ryan were likely the result of bathroom stall doors being kicked in, and no active shooter had been found.
"There was not a shooting here - there have been no shots fired," Bradford told parents.
A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was above Denton High as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, and the helicopter also circled over the Guyer campus earlier in the morning.
In a social media post, the department said Denton and Ryan high schools were on lockdown as of 9:53 a.m. Minutes later, they announced Guyer High School was on lockdown as well "out of an abundance of caution."
Cunningham said police learned of threats to Denton and Ryan this morning. She said there's an increased police presence at all three campuses.
This is a developing story and will be update as warranted.
