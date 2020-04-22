Andrea Chevalier will take over as headmistress of Denton Calvary Academy, a Christian private school, beginning June 1.
She was unanimously nominated by the school's board.
"The Board believes that Andrea's passion for Christ, passion for her profession, passion for children ... combine to make her a tremendous servant leader for Denton Calvary Academy," a school press release states.
Chevalier has spent 17 years as either a teacher or school administrator. She is currently the elementary principal at Logos Preparatory Academy in Sugar Land.
She currently holds a state certification to work as a principal through the 12th grade, as well as three provisional lifetime certifications.