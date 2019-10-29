Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.