Sophia Lee said she second-guessed herself when she submitted 361% to the Texas Art Education Association's statewide competition.
"I always wanted to make it to state," said Lee, a senior at Guyer High School who is among 11 from the school who had art make it to the state level of the contest. "I submitted two pieces. One was 361% and the other was a portrait of friend. I was stressing out. I wanted it to be a surprise if I got in. I think it was the Monday after the judges decided when I found out. I was confident, but I also felt anxious. When I found out, I was in a little bit of disbelief. My body went into a little shock mode."
361% is a deft blend of Lee's point of view, her skills at turning oil pastels into portraiture and top-notch composition. The piece is one part self-portrait, one part family history and one part expert design. Lee's self-portrait anchors the work at the lower center part of the painting. A portrait of her grandmother is on the left-hand side of the painting, and her father's portrait is above Lee's, on the right.
The three faces bear faint bruises (and tears, too, in Lee's self-portrait), which signify the violence endured during a marked spike in anti-Asian hate crimes that followed shutdowns and quarantines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The names of hate crime victims are written in their native script — Korean, Chinese and Japanese — and in bright, assertive red handwriting set off in yellow blocks reads a declaration: "We are not a virus."
"I knew I wanted to do something that had to do with anti-Asian hate crimes, something that would include family and that would incorporate collage," said Lee, who is of Korean and Mexican descent. "It all came together in this piece."
Lee's face is perhaps the most expressive, with a smudge of tears. But the faces are mostly neutral. The viewer can project their own emotions onto the faces that stare back at them. The words look hastily written, and could impart either urgency or anger.
In spite of the drama of the painting, Lee's work has drawn admirers.
"My grandmother loves it," Lee said. "She wants it. My dad wants it, too."
Lee started making art as a tot, scribbling on walls and drawing. She recalls being thought of as "the art girl" in elementary school. Now she studies Advanced Placement Art at Guyer High with teacher Christian Reid. AP Art is an advanced program that blends independent study with portfolio development. Lee is bound for the College of Visual Arts & Design at University of North Texas in the fall. She plans to pursue user experience and user interface, a field that directs consumer and user behaviors on websites and software.
Lee said her focus since she's been in high school art has been what she calls "painting with a purpose." In the high school honors art program, she's used her art to reflect on childhood eating disorders, among other subjects.
The pandemic confronted Lee with a rising tide of anti-Asian sentiment. Nationally, the rhetoric around the virus quickly picked up racial undertones, with political critics of China, where the virus first emerged in humans, calling COVID-19 "the Wuhan flu" and, from the lips of President Donald Trump, "kung flu." People gathered in an Arizona church erupted in cheers when Trump used the phrase (and others) in 2020.
"I was really worried my piece might be disqualified because the judges might think it was too political," Lee said. "But the painting really came from a personal place for me. Racism has been part of all of this. I haven't had anyone confront me, haven't had anything too bad. Some people here at school have said things, like 'I need to be a little more clean' or 'I better make sure to wash my hands if I'm going to be around you.' Jokes like that. You notice them. I blame it on being a teenager."
Lee said the painting takes on the over-generalizations that have fed racism during the pandemic. Her father and grandmother are Korean. The virus originated in China, but in the imagination of some Americans, any and all Asian features are a target for frustrations over masking, shutdowns and school closures. Racists don't care if their targets aren't Chinese, Lee said. For people with a score to settle (or a comment at the ready), all they need is someone who looks like they might have Chinese heritage.
Lee said her biggest artistic influence is her teacher, Reid. She admires his work, and has learned a lot about art-making from him.
"Something he's taught me is that if something you're doing looks weird, move on," she said. "Don't get obsessed with something that looks weird, not automatically."
As she prepares for graduation, Lee said she's remembering the lessons art has taught her over the years. She's also looking to lean into and expand the creative process.
"Thinking creatively is about not putting limits on yourself," Lee said. "It sounds like such a Hallmark thing, but you have to think outside of the box."
The state exhibit of the Visual Arts Scholastic Event will be at the end of this month in San Marcos.