The concept for the American Legion’s Boys Nation weeklong camp is straightforward: Two high school seniors from each state are chosen to spend a week in Washington, D.C., as senators in a mock national government.
Though the idea is simple, Guyer High School senior Jonathan Akinniyi can tell you that making it in and succeeding is anything but.
Having recently begun his senior year at Guyer, 17-year-old Akinniyi has set his sights on Georgetown University with aspirations of practicing law and, eventually, entering politics. That made him a good fit for the American Legion’s first steppingstone, Texas Boys State.
American Legion began the educational Boys State programs in the 1930s with the goal of instructing high school students on the operation of government, from the local level all the way up to the state level. About a decade later, the organization added Boys Nation, a national program with a specific focus on the federal government.
For Texas, the annual Boys State event has turned to the virtual space amid the pandemic, slimming down from 1,100 participants to about 700. Akinniyi was nominated by Guyer staff and got in, being nominated as chair for one of the two parties while attending — but he didn’t expect what would happen next.
“I was honestly thinking I would do Boys State and then be done with it,” Akinniyi said. “I went in with low expectations, and I guess sometimes great things come out of that.”
For his performance, Akinniyi ended up being chosen by staff as one of fewer than 10 finalists considered to fill the state’s spots at Boys Nation. Also filling in for Nebraska, Texas actually sent four representatives instead of the usual two — but Akinniyi’s application took a last-minute turn for the worse.
“The boys came through virtually into the room, we ask them questions, and our chairman of the program goes, ‘Hey, where’s this Jonathan kid?’” recalled Joseph Campbell, American Legion’s Tarrant County commander and a counselor for both events.
Akinniyi’s application fell through after hours of work, he said, when his computer froze just 20 minutes before deadline and he lost everything on the online form. But he wrote the required essay anyway, and to his surprise, staff reached out.
“Jonathan comes through and just blows the interview away,” Campbell said. “I saw the final scores and Jonathan was No. 1. I think it’s a wonderful story because this kid came from nowhere, we made an exception for him and he killed it. He killed it at Boys State and he killed it at Boys Nation.”
It was a few weeks later, in late July, that Akinniyi went in-person to Marymount University in Washington for a week of national government instruction. Besides the accomplishment of being only one of about 100 participants chosen from across the nation, he said the experience was well worth it.
“It was really nice because how often do you get to talk to people from different states?” Akinniyi said. “Just seeing what people in Wyoming think about an issue or people in Virginia, it’s nice to get all of these perspectives. At some point it stops being about states and starts being about being an American.”
Several of the week’s typical events were axed due to the coronavirus spike, but Akinniyi said at least one U.S. senator came to speak in person, and that the group also spoke to Texas Sen. John Cornyn virtually. Overall, the experience affirmed his passion for politics.
“For me personally, it renewed kind of my patriotic sense because we were able to come together in the Senate, pass bills and compromise, which is something people today on Capitol Hill maybe could use more of,” Akinniyi said. “It kind of reinvigorated my passions and reassured me of my life choices.”