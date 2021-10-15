Hundreds of Guyer High School students spoke out and challenged the Denton school district this morning to address allegations of sexual assault that happened on campus last week.
During a walkout organized by students this week, Guyer students and parents, as well as other school district parents, showed support in numbers, signs and chants for victims of sexual assault.
The demonstration was sparked by sexual assault allegations that were reported to the Denton Police Department on Oct. 7. Police said a 15-year-old student alleged she was sexually assaulted by another student, a 17-year-old boy. Police believe the assault happened on campus.
"We deserve to have a safe environment!" students chanted as they walked toward the front of the school.
Students organized the walkout for 9:50 a.m. Friday, timing it so they would walk to the school's courtyard before the second block of class started.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Guyer students marched up to their parents and took up a grassy area near one of the school's parking lots.
"Guyer claims to keep us safe," girls and boys alike chanted. "They don't keep us safe. They keep us under the rug."
A handful of parents were finding their places around 9:30 a.m. Two parents the Denton Record-Chronicle spoke to earlier in the week said they planned to attend the walkout to support their daughters.
On Thursday afternoon, Guyer Principal Shaun Perry sent an email out to the Guyer community saying "outsiders" would be barred from the protest.
Per Denton ISD, Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said anyone who is not a student or staff member would be considered an outsider.
Though they first gathered near a church across from the school, parents shortly after decided to gather at one corner of the school. They held their own signs, telling the district to stop silencing victims and stop sweeping rape under the rug.
The 15-year-old accuser was taken to a hospital following the alleged assault. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Friday she has since been discharged, but they didn't know a release date.
Rebecca Yager is a Guyer parent to a 17-year-old girl. She said the same boy students are accusing in the Oct. 6 sexual assault is a boy that also hurt her daughter.
"My daughter called me at work hysterically crying and said it's happened again," Yager said. "He's done it again."
The Denton Record-Chronicle is naming neither the accuser nor the football player named in an online petition as the assailant, as there have been no arrests made.
Several parents said the boy accused by students of this incident has a history of harassment. Parents said there is a culture of sexual harassment, coercion and aggression toward female students that starts in middle school and continues on through high school.
Showing support Friday was personal for Yager.
"It's hashed up a lot of old wounds for my daughter," she said.
This story will be updated.