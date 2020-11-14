The Guyer High School Robotics Team’s newest creation rolled out Saturday morning as students competed in the annual UIL robotics competition, another event forced to make adaptations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BEST robotics competition typically has several schools meet in one place for a day of competition, such as the Denton hub meeting at UNT in past years. With the ongoing pandemic, however, this year’s event has seen schools turn to other methods.
The Denton hub, which Guyer has competed with for the past two years, chose a model in which teams build a virtual robot for a virtual playing field. Bridget Matamoros, a teacher and staff sponsor for Guyer’s robotics club, said the team wasn’t interested, leading them to compete with the Collin County hub this year. Collin’s model still had schools compete remotely from their own campuses, but with a real robot performing physical tasks.
Saturday, schools put their robots through multiple rounds of a timed test in which drivers had them collect wooden blocks, moving them to different squares of a multi-foot long grid to earn points. Judges officiated the trials through Zoom to calculate the points, although the day’s robot demonstration was just one part of the competition’s overall scoring, which also includes judges looking at the schools’ engineering notebooks and marketing presentations.
Guyer ended up scoring 1,050 points between its six timed runs, though students won’t know how that stacked up against other schools in the hub until organizers announce on Monday who will be advancing to the next round. Matamoros said that even though this year’s event was changed dramatically, she was relieved it was able to be held at all, and that the team was able to compete in a hub that featured real robots.
“When they started talking about how school was going to be remote, I got worried,” Matamoros said. “Building an actual robot includes more people. This was way more inclusive of the whole team.”
Guyer’s robotics club has about 20 members, including sophomore Zachary Freelove, who helped with the design and construction of the robot, a process that began just under two months ago in September. He said that while there are some things the schools are missing out on compared to last year’s contest, he’s happy to be able to get a robot finished and ready to compete.
“I was really excited when they said we could do it this year,” Freelove said. “Robotics is therapeutic for me — I love this STEM path.”