Students get their degrees from the UNT College of Music on Friday, May 13, 2022. Commencement started at 8 a.m. on Friday and went all day. The remainder of soon-to-be graduates graduate from 8 a.m. though about 5 p.m. on Saturday.
College graduation is coming, and locals know what that means: Restaurants will be packed (even your favorite local brunch spot) and the traffic is about to be even worse.
As the class of '23 gets ready to get their newly completed degrees, the rest of us should make a note of what to expect during commencement weekend.
University of North Texas commencement in Denton starts on Friday, May 12, and ends on Sunday, May 14. Most graduates will gather with their colleges and programs and the UNT Coliseum and the Murchison Performing Arts Center.
Traffic on I-35 E between North Texas Boulevard and U.S. Highway 380 will be heavier than usual at about 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, May 12 & 13. Traffic on Sunday, May 14, will be lighter, but locals will notice a spike in traffic at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Expect heavy delays on the UNT campus' southwest area before and after the commencement ceremonies. While school is no longer in session, expect to encounter traffic if you venture across campus.
And a note: When downtown, you might keep an eye out for visitors driving the wrong way on one-way streets. We see that when the school starts, and visitors occasionally get turned around during commencement weekend.
Graduation also means that popular local restaurants and bars will be packed, as will lodging in local hotels and motels. Denton's fine dining establishments — Hannah's Off-the-Square, Queenie's Steakhouse and 940's Kitchen and Cocktails had seating available, but mostly for pairs and small groups. Downtown restaurants will likely have longer wait times for big groups.
The university will stream commencement, and to watch the livestream, visit the schedule page on the university's commencement website.
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.