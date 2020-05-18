Local schools will begin sending high school seniors across the finish line during modified graduation ceremonies this week.
Ceremonies will take place at Texas Motor Speedway, unlike in years past.
The move, announced earlier this month, is meant to keep students and families within social distancing guidelines while maintaining an in-person ceremony.
Parents parked inside the NASCAR stadium will be able to watch a live stream on a 12-story video board as graduates walk the metaphorical stage.
Argyle and Krum high schools are first up Monday evening. Excluding Memorial Day, at least one graduating class will occupy the stadium each day for nearly two weeks.
For those unable to attend the ceremonies, live streams are meant to open up 15 minutes before each ceremony and start on the Texas Motor Speedway website.
In total, 32 schools will hold ceremonies at the speedway in the coming weeks.