2019 grads

Graduates move their tassels during the Guyer High School Graduation at The Super Pit, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Denton, Texas.

 DRC/ file photo

Local schools will begin sending high school seniors across the finish line during modified graduation ceremonies this week. 

Ceremonies will take place at Texas Motor Speedway, unlike in years past.

The move, announced earlier this month, is meant to keep students and families within social distancing guidelines while maintaining an in-person ceremony. 

Parents parked inside the NASCAR stadium will be able to watch a live stream on a 12-story video board as graduates walk the metaphorical stage. 

Argyle and Krum high schools are first up Monday evening. Excluding Memorial Day, at least one graduating class will occupy the stadium each day for nearly two weeks

For those unable to attend the ceremonies, live streams are meant to open up 15 minutes before each ceremony and start on the Texas Motor Speedway website.

In total, 32 schools will hold ceremonies at the speedway in the coming weeks. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Who graduates when?

When Who
Monday, May 18, 5 p.m. Argyle High School
Monday, May 18, 8 p.m. Krum High School
Tuesday, May 19, 5 p.m. Ponder High School
Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m. Sanger High School
Wednesday, May 20, 5 p.m. Lake Dallas High School
Wednesday, May 20, 8 p.m. Aubrey High School
Thursday, May 21, 10 a.m. Little Elm High School
Thursday, May 21, 2 p.m. Pilot Point High School
Thursday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. Ryan High School
Friday, May 22, 8:30 a.m. Fred Moore High School
Friday, May 22, 11 a.m. Braswell High School
Friday, May 22, 3 p.m. Guyer High School
Friday, May 22, 7 p.m. Denton High School
Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m. Hebron High School
Saturday, May 23, 2 p.m. Flower Mound High School
Saturday, May 23, 6 p.m. Marcus High School
Sunday, May 24, noon Lewisville High School
Sunday, May 24, 5 p.m. The Colony High School
Tuesday, May 26, 8:30 a.m. Steele High School
Tuesday, May 26, 11 a.m. Byron Nelson High School
Tuesday, May 26, 3 p.m. VR Eaton High School
Tuesday, May 26, 7 p.m. Northwest High School
Wednesday, May 27, 7 p.m. Gainesville High School
Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m. Westlake Academy
Friday, May 29, 10 a.m. Universal Academy
Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m. ECHS + Ranchview High School
Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m. Newman Smith High School
Saturday, May 30, 3 p.m. Creekview High School
Saturday, May 30, 7 p.m. RL Turner High School
Sunday, May 31, 10 a.m. LD Bell High School
Sunday, May 31, 2 p.m. Valley View High School
Sunday, May 31, 6 p.m. Euless Trinity High School

