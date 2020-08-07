Sanger ISD school board members will receive reports Monday on proposed grading policies for the coming school year.
The policies may be put to a vote during the board’s regular Monday meeting.
The meeting will kick off at 6 p.m. Those wishing to tune in can do so by calling 324-248-7799 and entering ID number 938-7357-2650 when prompted. Those wishing to address the board must fill out a public comment form and email it to Superintendent Tommy Hunter at tommy.hunter@sangerisd.net by 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Copies of the grading policies for both elementary and secondary students are included in the board’s public agenda.
The district’s safety audit, which is conducted every three years, will be presented to board members and the public during the meeting, as well.
Board members will be asked to select a candidate to endorse for a newly created position on the Texas Association of School Boards Board of Directors for Region 11, Position C.
TASB is a statewide nonprofit that represents school boards to lobby legislators.
Denton ISD’s Doug Chadwick, Arlington ISD’s Justin Chapa and Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD’s Julie Cole each asked the Sanger school board for its backing.
Little Elm ISD’s DeLeon English, Mansfield ISD’s Karen Marcucci and Crowley ISD’s Ryan Ray are also running for a spot on the TASB board.