Get teched: LaGrone Academy opens applications for 2022-23 school year

Parents who are looking to exercise school choice while keeping their teens in Denton ISD next year can look to the LaGrone Academy, the district’s vocational and technology program for juniors and seniors.
Principal Marcus Bourland boils the center’s programs down to a curriculum that could prepare students for college or put them into the school-to-career pipeline. Families can apply for their teens to enroll in the academy through the end of the month.
“The academy has always been a school of choice in DISD,” said Bourland, who often greets students at the entrance of the building on a hoverboard. Teachers usually gather at the entrance to greet the upperclassmen while pop-rock pumps from a sound system. “One of our priorities here is to create an environment that makes it fun for students to learn.”
LaGrone Academy isn’t your grandfather’s vocational program. Sure, the center offers the classics of high school vocational training, so to speak — auto shop, welding and cosmetology are still anchors for the academy housed at the district’s Advanced Technology Center. But the academy also offers a menu of 21st century programs that can feed students into an associate or bachelor’s degree program, or directly into jobs in the health care industry, architecture, animation, graphic design and commercial photography.
Students who attend a full day at the academy study core curriculum that connects to their programs.
“So take English, for example. When an English class meets, they have to design a scene. The cosmetology students design the special effects makeup for the scene. The architecture students design the set, and engineering students build the sets and devices. Welding students price out and design set welds,” Bourland said. “Those classes are part of their programs, and apply what they’re learning or thinking.”
With a diploma from LaGrone, students could get a job at a local salon or start their own photography business. A recent class took a decommissioned school bus and turned it into a food truck outfitted with digital menus that display on mounted flat-screen TVs. A full restaurant kitchen is inside the bus, and students also installed a stereo system. The food truck parks at the football stadium and sells concessions.
Academy students have a lot of support in Denton, Bourland said.
“We have a community that invests in us really well,” he said. “Ford comes to us on a regular basis, looking for workers that have the training we provide here. Pharmacy techs (who study under the health science program) are able to get $16 to $18 an hour right now. That’s good pay coming right out of high school, and pharmacy techs are in demand.”
If parents want to know what distinguishes LaGrone Academy from DISD high schools, the differences go further than the humanities and STEM studies that happen at Braswell, Denton, Guyer and Ryan his schools. Bourland said the academy’s DNA is something of a feedback loop between small classes and their teachers. Faculty and staff pledge to listen to students, love them, teach critical thinking and appreciate the uniqueness of each student as they prepare for the workforce or college. For decades, students who opt to train for jobs instead of college have been stigmatized as lacking ambition and leadership.
Bourland said he approaches students as potential leaders, even students who might resist it.
“When we sat down with students, we explained to them that they had to commit to some things, too, and they had to help come up with those commitments,” Bourland said. “So they agreed that they have to be present in mind and body when they come through the door. They have to participate in learning, encourage others and communicate with their teachers.”
“We realized that kids forgot to be students,” Bourland said. “Teachers would ask questions and wouldn’t get anything back. They felt like they were failing. But really, the kids forgot that they can’t just sit there and receive everything in school. They had to participate. So they make that promise, and they participate. We treat them like adults as long as they act like adults.”
Students can’t enroll unless they have current credit, meaning if they need to retake a freshman or sophomore level course, they will have to complete those courses because LaGrone Academy’s curriculum is for juniors and seniors only. Students can leave campus during lunch or stay on campus for group projects, clubs and tutoring.