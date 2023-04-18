Elections 2023

The race for Denton ISD Place 7 attracted one candidate who hopes to unseat incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez. 

Rachaner is a consultant in the wellness industry, and she'll face off with Sosa-Sanchez, a career education with fairly deep roots in the district. One of her accomplishments is being part of the team that created the district's first dual language programs. 

Carolyn Rachaner

Carolyn Rahaner, candidate for Denton ISD Place 7. Election Day is May 6, 2023.
Incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez

Denton ISD Place 7 incumbent will run to keep her seat. Election Day is May 6, 2023.

