You could say University of North Texas graduate student Veronique Medrano lives something of a double life.
As a student, Medrano is learning to be an archivist.
As a Tejano and country musician — one who sports neon-colored hair and has been known to perform in a poodle skirt — Medrano is developing her voice and scoring industry attention.
In both pursuits, though, Medrano continues to challenge conventions.
Selena and her first words
Medrano’s family worried that she might never speak.
“When I was 4 or 5 years old, I wasn’t speaking,” said Medrano, who will get a master’s degree in information sciences, with a focus on conservation and archiving. “I’m talking about no speaking, no babbling, no nothing. It was very concerning to my parents. They joke now that ‘once she started she could not stop.’”
Medrano was born and raised in Brownsville, near the Texas-Mexico border along the Rio Grande. She’s still living in Brownsville now, studying for her master’s degree online.
As a child, Medrano seemed mute. Her family had her screened and tested, but specialists didn’t have a diagnosis.
“They were like ‘no, there’s nothing wrong with this girl. She’s fine. She’ll talk when she wants to.’
Everything changed when Medrano saw Selena on one of her many appearances on The Johnny Canales Show, which Medrano describes as a Latino riff on American Band Stand and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Canales was a king maker for performers trying to break into a Spanish-speaking market huge with Mexican-American viewers.
Medrano said she was with her grandmother when she caught the performance.
“At around 4 or 5 years old, I see this program,” Medrano said. “I’m starting to babble. I’m with my grandmother, and I start babbling. My mom was running errands, and my grandmother calls my mom and said ‘Veronica started babbling and stringing together sentences.’”
Medrano’s mother bought every cassette tape by Selena she could find.
“My mom doing that, it wasn’t like ‘I’m going to throw her into stardom.’ It was ‘this is what is making her want to speak.’ After that, I was singing a lot. Doing choir, church choir, school choir when school choir was available for me,” Medrano said.
In high school, Medrano said she got laser focused on making it into the highly-competitive All State Choir, which assembles the top performing singers in Texas’ public high schools. Medrano sang in the alto II section, and worked to qualify for All State.
“I kept failing and then getting better, but it wasn’t until my senior year that I made it,” she said. “Everyone set goals in high school, and that was mine. I wanted to hone my skill and be the best of the best. I was third chair All State my senior year.”
She got to take a trip to New York City, which afforded her the chance to see Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” a juggernaut of the Lloyd Webber era that attracted new audiences to Broadway.
“That’s when I knew I wanted to do it professionally,” Medrano said. “And for me, it was singing professionally whether you’re doing theater, or singing in movies or on television — that’s professional.”
Medrano said she still recalls the moment in “Phantom” that made her start planning a professional singing career.
“When I saw the number ‘Masquerade,’ and (the phantom) comes down in a cloak and this skull on his face. You think ‘it’s going to come off.’ No, it started to move with his mouth. That was just so cool, and I remember thinking ‘this is what I want to do,’” Medrano said.
School or songwriting?
Medrano thought the best route to professional singing was through a college classroom and studio.
“It didn’t work out. It was a culture clash,” she said. “You get the opportunity in college to do jazz. So I was looking to study jazz and then professional mariachi. But, unfortunately the people who were involved in music were so focused on Latin Jazz, and Mariachi, well that was frowned upon. I realized it wasn’t a good fit for me.”
Medrano focused on her English degree, even though she dreamed of writing music and recording.
“My parents were like ‘you are not recording an album until you get your degree,’” Medrano said. “Literally the day I got my degree, the day I walked, I came off that stage and sat down and told them ‘I’m going to record a few singles.’ They were like ‘OK, you have a plan.’”
Medrano recorded a single, an experience she calls one of the most taxing projects she’s done, given the emotional, technical and mental demands musicians have to deliver, often in take after take. She kept on in the studio, recording Tejano singles.
She made three albums, “Loteria,” “Mi Año Dorado,” and “Encantadora.” In 2020, she dropped “La Novela.” Her music was getting airplay, but it was “La Novela” that got even more notice in the form of consideration for the Grammy Awards.
“Everything was going really, really fast,” Medrano said. “We did a presentation for radio stations out in Houston, which went well. I was nominated for Best New Female Artist of the Year six months later by the Tejano Music Awards.”
Tejano music is a profoundly Tex-Mex form. It blends Mexican Spanish vocals with Czech and German dance rhythms. The polka influence on the genre is undeniable. Medrano excels at vocal dramatics and colors. If R&B bears its baroque vocal stamp in cascading pitches, Tejano bears soaring flourishes and mid-range belting that call up operatic techniques.
Last summer, Medrano made another artistic move with her Banda/Country crossover EP, an experiment that has her interpreting Denton legend Roy Orbison’s “Crying” in a menu of musical styles.
“I can see how some of these bigger artists — Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Selena, had to change” Medrano said. “I am not comparing myself to them, but I can see that it keeps going. You have to pivot. Tejano hasn’t been pushed the way I pushed it since the 1990s.”
Medrano said social media helped propel her work. When Selena’s star was rising, radio was the way to achieve legitimacy. Streaming hadn’t emerged, and before she was murdered, Selena had recorded “I Could Fall In Love,” the single poised the Tejano superstar for a crossover into English pop-rock.
“Crying” is Medrano’s first English recording. She got some pushback, she said.
“I’ve gotten into country music, and the Grammys listed me as one of the five Latinx women to watch in that space,” she said. “Freddy Fender was Latino, and he was doing Latin music and Country. Tejano culturally fills my soul. It fulfills the true cultural calling of my soul. I’m honoring the space and the music that helped me learn to speak... Now, I am evolving and expanding. I’m accepting the American culture that is very much a part of where I live. It’s not new to me.”
When artists see success in one genre, music industry players can press them to stay in that lane. Selena Gomez, another Texan and pop-rock chart topper, just released a Reggaeton record full of tracks sung in Spanish.
“We can definitely assume that Selena was told to be careful with singing Spanish music,” Medrano said. “I was told when I released ‘Wasted Days’ ‘what are you even doing?’ These were people in my corner. My corner has changed.”
Medrano said artists aren’t limited by the languages they speak.
“The beauty of being bilingual is we are able to do that and impact peoples lives on a global scale,” Medrano said. “These are million dollar conversations. My only insight is going from Spanish to English. I was very clearly told ‘don’t do this. This is going to ruin your career.’ Well, it hasn’t.”
From the studio to the classroom again
Even as Medrano’s star rises, and there are whispers of her being Selena’s heir apparent, the artist decided to go to graduate school.
That decision was related to music. Medrano was disappointed to see how few Latina musicians in general and women in Tejano in particular have had their careers and recordings archived the way classical, rock ‘n’ roll and hip-hop are being preserved and studied in the academy.
When collector and curator Ramón Hernández added Medrano to his sprawling Tejano Music Collection, which is housed in the Wittliff Collections at Texas State University, the singer saw another project. Her DIY muscle flexed, and she enrolled in the UNT Information Sciences program.
“Our people don’t have enough representation in that space,” she said. “There is a level that is lost in translation when it comes to what is archived, what gets preserved. I realized at that moment, while I’m getting recognized, the shift happened and I wanted to include more people and be able to lead these conversations in a more clear and concise way. We need to know how to archive our history and we need to archive our history. How do you have a conversation about your culture when most of the people having it aren’t part of your culture? I knew I wanted to be part of that effort. I want have more of us represented.”
Medrano will split her time between music and academia.
“I’m thinking about going ahead with a doctorate in information sciences,” she said. “When you consider how few people have a PhD, the number of Latinas with a doctorate is even smaller. But it’s not just getting the degree. It’s using that to see that our contributions to the culture matter enough to get preserved.”