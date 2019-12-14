For the first time since 2013, a new dog park will be coming to Denton, and the construction of the complex is almost complete.
Drew Huffman, Denton’s Parks and Recreation superintendent said, “We’re just excited to add a new dog park here for the city of Denton … (we’re) trying to get it finished as fast as we can.”
Animation of the dog park, created for the Denton Parks and Recreation Department, shows four large dog pens, almost 100 trees and decomposed granite trails, instead of sidewalks, which will be easier on our four-legged friends’ paws.
North Lakes Dog Park will be located near the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoptions Center on the north side of the city.
The North Lakes Dog Park is scheduled to open next month.