Keep Lewisville Beautiful and the city of Lewisville will host “Birds, Bees and Butterflies: Gardening for Wildlife” as part of its 2019 Gardening Secrets Class series. The class will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24 in Classroom 1 at Medical City of Lewisville Grand, 100 N. Charles St.
Daniel Cunningham will teach the free two-hour class that will teach students how to provide a habitat for butterflies, song birds, hummingbirds, bees and other animals. The class is suitable for homeowners who like a well-manicured landscape and those who prefer a naturalistic approach.
The class is free, but space is limited. RSVP by sending an e-mail to info@keeplewisvillebeautiful.org or call 972-538-5949.