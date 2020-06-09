The Denton Noon Rotary Club had a big birthday back in May, and though the coronavirus disrupted the group’s 100th birthday, the club still gave Denton a big birthday present.
Provided Denton City Council approves it, Denton Noon Rotary Club will give residents a reading and performance nook on the south end of Emily Fowler Central Library.
The proposed shady spot for reading and performing brought in $55,000 in money raised by the club and the Emily Fowler Library Foundation.
Rotarian Paul Meltzer, who is also a Denton City Council member (and who will recuse himself when the recommendation comes before the council on June 16), said the nook proposal is a way to “do what Rotary does” while giving the city something it would quickly start using.
“To be perfectly frank, we knew we wanted to do something visible to commemorate our centennial,” Meltzer said. “We asked the parks department and the city staff for a project or an idea that’s on the shelf. We asked about something that’s the size we can handle.”
The reading and performance nook is in alignment with one of the six values of the international Rotary program — education and literacy.
“Denton is all about education and the arts,” Meltzer said. “Quakertown Park is now intrinsically part of our festival culture. Adding places in that area that are accessible year-round enhances that. And that it could be a talk-out-loud literacy space made it kind of unique.”
Randi Skinner, a Rotary Club member who spearheaded the initiative with Meltzer and Rotarian Mark Burroughs, said the club started talking about its centennial project two to three years ago. The project involved everyone in the Noon Rotary club, from brainstorming to planning and donating money.
The proposed space would be an addition to the south side of the library. The plan includes a small amphitheater, seating for 50 on benches and concrete pedestals, and four picnic areas. The project proposes concrete, decomposed granite, river rock, sod and native Texas plants in the landscaping.
In keeping with the city’s tree plan, the construction wouldn’t require removing any trees.
“If anything, it’s designed to take advantage of the trees that are there,” Meltzer said. “The shade is part of the appeal.”
Skinner said the early conversations about the space highlighted that it would be in a spot where library patrons can see it from inside the library as well as outside.
“The idea is that people would be able to see it and take their book outside,” she said. “Having a small child, I don’t think kids are always good about being quiet.”
Conversations with parks department and other city staff members lined up with things the Rotary Club has heard from the community: a flexible space that can be a quiet spot to read, a place where little ones (and adults) can use their outside voices, and a place where educators can present programs and performers can entertain. That ticks a lot of boxes for Denton residents.
Skinner and Meltzer said the proposal fulfills Rotary’s motto of “Service above self.”
“I think as a Rotarian, I feel like, just a sense of pride,” Skinner said. “It’s just what Rotarians do. Personally, in addition to be able to bring my family there, knowing that I got to be part of this international organization and being able to have a small footprint of that. This is why we need more Rotarians.”
Meltzer said he looks forward to seeing the space completed and people in it.
“I look forward to seeing a kid’s eyes light up, whether they have a book in their lap or if they’re watching something in the space,” he said. “You never know how that experience is going to ripple through our life.”
To donate to the reading and performance nook, make checks payable to the Emily Fowler Library Foundation and write “nook” in the memo. To join the Denton Noon Rotary Club or the Denton Evening Rotary Club, visit www.rotary.com and find either club’s contact information.