Fond memories of tough times: Four teachers who led Denton's Black students through desegregation are honored

Listen: Fred Moore High School alumni sing for their former teachers

On Nov. 5, alumni of Fred Moore High School, a historically Black school in Denton, sang "Give Me My Flowers (While I Yet Live)" in tribute to former Fred Moore teachers Sarah Parker, Lilly Clark, Lucretia Jones and Carl Denmon. Denise Stephens leads the song.

The reception was meant to honor former teachers of Fred Moore High School: Sarah Parker, Lily Clark, Lucretia Jones and Clark Denmon. But when the group gathered at the American Legion Hall in Southeast Denton in early November, they came together and opened an unofficial time capsule.

Not an actual time capsule, but shared memories of the teachers who prepared them for a world still governed by Jim Crow, and the teachers who led them into a racially desegregated Denton.

221111_drc_news_fredmooreimg2.JPG
Alumni of Fred Moore High School gathered to honor four former teachers. Pictured, from left: Lily Clark, Carl Denmon, Lucretia Jones and Sarah Parker (seated).
221111_drc_news_fredmooreimg.JPG
Sarah Parker and her husband greet alumni from Fred Moore High School, where Parker taught before schools in Denton were racially desegregated. 
221111_drc_news_fredmooreimg6.JPG
Carl Denmon (masked) attends a reception honoring Fred Moore High School teachers on Saturday. To his right is Lucretia Jones, who also taught at Fred Moore until the public schools were racially desegregated.
221111_drc_news_fredmooreimg5.JPG
Fred Moore High School alumni present a cake with Sarah Parker’s image on it from her days at the segregated Denton school.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

