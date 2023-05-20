What was supposed to be a normal career day event at Wellington Elementary School turned into controversy as the Flower Mound Police Department showcased a tear gas launcher to students.
In a deleted Facebook post, Flower Mound’s Wellington Elementary, part of the Lewisville Independent School District, posted an image of a student holding a tear gas launcher at the event.
The Denton Record-Chronicle contacted the Lewisville ISD to confirm details about the showcase.
Amanda Brim, chief communications officer for the district, responded by giving Wellington Principal Tami Braun’s statement.
“I do want to take a minute to address a concern shared by a handful of people regarding our law enforcement partners from Flower Mound Police Department bringing equipment such as helmets, bulletproof vests, battering rams that bust down doors, and a tear gas launcher, among other items,” Braum said via email. “I want to assure you no weapons were part of what was displayed to students.”
A tear gas launcher is considered a weapon under the National Firearms Act, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reached out before the statement was made and asked whether the weapon violated the 2022-23 student code of conduct that states that students shall not possess or use a “look-alike” weapon intended to be used as a weapon or could reasonably be perceived as a weapon with no response.
The department does have a partnership with the school district, but no response was provided on whether the district approved having the tear gas launcher present for the event.
“The Flower Mound Police Department has indicated they plan to change their approach and not bring that type of equipment to schools in the future,” Braum said in the statement. “I value our partnership and collaborative communication and decision-making for the benefit of our students.”
Sgt. Jason Rachal of the Flower Mound Police Department confirmed via email the equipment they showcase to the students. This included vehicles, drones, armor, a robot, breaching tools and the tear gas launcher that was photographed.
The department posted photos of career day at the school that showcased photos of officers showing the equipment and weapon to students.
“We understand the confusion, however, the piece of equipment in the photo is a 40mm less-lethal launcher,” the department’s Facebook post reads. “Its sole purpose is to deploy gas and less lethal sponge rounds to gain compliance without lethal force.”
Concerned commenters responded online to say the department was missing the point of allowing the students to handle the weapon, citing the recent mass shootings that occurred in Allen.
“We apologize for the situation depicted in the photo posted in this comment thread, and thank you for bringing this to our attention,” the Flower Mound police post reads. “We have communicated with our personnel who conduct these presentations in the field, ensuring equipment, such as the launcher in the photo, will not be displayed and presented to our youth going forward. The response we gave identifying that piece of equipment was not meant to seem argumentative in any way, we were simply trying to provide clarification to a previous commenter who identified the launcher as an AR-15. We never seek to upset or alienate any of our residents and apologize for doing so. We will learn from this mistake and will make sure it is not repeated in the future.”
Other commenters weren’t bothered by the officers showcasing the weapon to the students.
The department routinely participates in events as part of the partnership with the school district. Rachal said via email that the intent was to interact with the students and educate them on the different facets of law enforcement and how they work to keep our community safe.
Rachal said there are many ways the department teaches the students about public safety without displaying items that resemble weapons, particularly when speaking with children.
He said bringing the launcher to a school setting was inappropriate, and that the department understands the community’s disapproval: “We’ve learned from this incident and have communicated with all personnel who give these types of presentations that this type of equipment should not be displayed in the school setting moving forward.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.